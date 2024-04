https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/russias-s-400-and-s-500-vs-us-made-patriot-and-thaad-baseline-comparison-1118089664.html

Russia’s S-400 and S-500 vs US-Made Patriot and THAAD: Baseline Comparison

Recent military reports by the Russian Military of Defense (MoD) clearly affirm that the country is steadily crumbling Ukrainian defenses along the front lines of the special op. This fact is due in large part to Russian troops receiving advanced and upgraded weaponry.

Russia's already robust air defenses are to be supplied with additional missile systems, the MoD said in a recent statement. The new and improved systems will play a crucial role in demilitarizing the Kiev regime and ensuring the safety of Russian citizens.“This year, the troops will receive the first units of the new-generation S-500 anti-aircraft missile system in two modifications – long-range anti-aircraft missile systems and missile defense systems,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted.Russia’s S-400 Triumf (lit. Triumph) is a mobile surface-to-air missile with comprehensive upgrades to its combat predecessor.S-500 Prometey (lit. Prometheus) is a road-mobile air and missile defense system with new impressive capabilities, such as being able to target space satellites.

