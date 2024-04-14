https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/russian-air-defenses-cracking-natos-best-missiles-like-nuts-heres-how-1117927069.html

Russian Air Defenses Cracking NATO’s Best Missiles Like Nuts: Here’s How

Sunday is Air Defense Forces Day, the professional holiday of Russia’s ground-based air defense troops. On the occasion, Lt. Gen Aytech Bizhev, the former deputy commander of the Commonwealth of Independent States’ integrated air defense system, told Sputnik what makes Russia’s multilayered air defense network unique in the world.

Russia shares Air Defense Forces Day with several post-Soviet republics, including Belarus, with the holiday, marked annually on the second Sunday of April, dating back to 1975, and formally reestablished in Russia by presidential decree in 2006.This year, with the Russian military remaining engaged in operations against NATO-backed and armed forces in Ukraine, Air Defense Forces Day carries a special significance. With Kiev receiving more and more of the latest tactical, medium, and long-range strike systems from NATO’s arsenals, timely and effective air defenses in Donbass, along the 1,000 km front and throughout western Russia has become an absolute priority.The Air Defense Troops have been involved in the conflict in Ukraine from its outset, the commander stressed, pointing to the round-the-clock deployment of air defense troops in the combat zone and along the border area, and the strengthening of defenses through new formations responsible for air defense over Donetsk, Lugansk, Melitopol, and Berdyansk – which have faced particularly intense air, missile, drone, and artillery shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces.Russian Air Defenses Chew Through Everything NATO Throws At Them“Since February 24, 2022, air defense systems in the special military operation zone have been carrying out the highly specific task of repelling attacks from aerospace weaponry. Our air defense systems have had the privilege of destroying and repelling modern means of aerospace attack, including everything in the arsenal of NATO countries,” former Commonwealth of Independent States Integrated Air Defense System deputy commander Aytech Bizhev told Sputnik.This has been possible not only thanks to the high-tech equipment available to the air defense forces, but the unique, echeloned, “multilayer” approach of Russia’s air defense strategy, according to the former commander.The capabilities and approach of Russian and Ukrainian air defenses are a case in point, Bizhev noted, saying the “strategy” pursued by each side provides important conclusions about the viability of each.In the case of Ukraine, air defenses are limited to the local level. “Their [unified] radar field has been completely lost, and the automated control system has been lost. Their air defenses act locally: what they see, they shoot down. That is, there is no centralized leadership here, like we have with a central command post,” the veteran air defense commander added.Invaluable Experience Dating Back to WWIIBizhev says Russia’s air defense forces’ modern capabilities are rooted in the country’s vast historical experience, starting with the defense of Moscow, Leningrad and other cities during the Second World War, and the immense tactical, strategic and technical knowledge gained over the course of the following decades during the Cold War.Accordingly, even with the advent of anti-ICBM missile defenses, the US never attained a Soviet/Russian-style capability of deeply echeloned, automated and multilayered air defenses, radar coverage, etc., the observer stressed. “Our country is the successor to the Soviet Union in the field of air defense. No country has the resources we do in this area,” Bizhev said.But an air defense system would be nothing without projectiles capable of shooting down enemy air and missile targets.For these purposes, Russia has an array of systems in its arsenal, including legacy Soviet equipment, newer designs and deep modernization work to improve existing systems, including but not limited to:“All crews of the air defense troops have passed through the special operation,” Bizhev said, “from the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile to all available means and crews of short, medium and long-range systems.”Eurasian Air DefenseIn addition to protecting its own airspace, Russia’s ground-based air defense forces assist in the protection of neighboring countries via the Joint CIS Air Defense System, which along with Russia includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, and provides the Eurasian region with credible defenses against aerial attack.

