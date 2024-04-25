https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/us-to-give-ukraine-61-billion-as-taxpayers-struggle-in-dismal-economy-1118093789.html

US to Give Ukraine $61 Billion as Taxpayers Struggle in Dismal Economy

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a variety of current events around the world, including the US Senate passing the military aid bill to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda providing an update on the current situation in Ukraine and touches on the recent aid package passed by the Senate.Then, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong reports on the ongoing developments in the Trump hush money trial, analyzing the latest testimonies and legal arguments shaping this high-profile case.The third hour starts with Independent journalist Dan Lazare delving into the controversy between Elon Musk and the Australian government regarding a graphic video circulated on X. He discusses the tension between public safety concerns and issues of censorship.The show closes with award-winning journalist Laith Marouf covering Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, focusing on the new demands for investigations into the mass graves reported at a Gaza hospital.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

