https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/biden-administration-changes-presidents-walking-routine-to-hide-stiff-gait---reports-1118129527.html
Biden Administration Changes President's Walking Routine to Hide Stiff Gait - Reports
Biden Administration Changes President's Walking Routine to Hide Stiff Gait - Reports
Sputnik International
President Joe Biden has stopped walking by himself to the Marine One presidential helicopter and is now surrounded by aides in what appears to be an attempt by the administration to distract the US public from his unsteady gait, Axios reported on Friday.
2024-04-26T17:11+0000
2024-04-26T17:11+0000
2024-04-26T17:11+0000
americas
us
joe biden
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118129636_0:189:3226:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_ebf192558c4b8f3df76c3b4bf5220437.jpg
For the last ten days, Biden has been accompanied on his treks across the White House’s south lawn to Marine One by a cadre of staffers 90% of the time, the report said, citing White House staff. The shift in the routine appears to be part of the Biden administration’s effort to shift focus away from the issue of the president's advanced age during an election year. Instead of walking by himself to Marine One, Biden is now joined by staff, lawmakers or others, including nine times out of ten. White House advisers referenced in the report said the idea is that the change in routine would lead to a more positive image of the president. Biden has been speaking more openly about his age during the campaign. Biden's doctor has disclosed that the president suffers from spinal arthritis and mild neuropathy of the feet and both conditions contribute to his stiff gate, according to the report. At age 81, Biden is the oldest president in US history and has been routinely criticized for his cognitive decline and a tendency to fall. Some lawmakers and pundits have called on Biden to step down due to his declining psycho-physical condition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/video-biden-falls-during-us-air-force-academy-graduation-in-colorado-1110847115.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118129636_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e9dbe25927034418772a101653870a2a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, joe biden new walking routine, sleepy joe, white house, joe biden unsteady walking
joe biden, joe biden new walking routine, sleepy joe, white house, joe biden unsteady walking
Biden Administration Changes President's Walking Routine to Hide Stiff Gait - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has stopped walking by himself to the Marine One presidential helicopter and is now surrounded by aides in what appears to be an attempt by the administration to distract the US public from his unsteady gait, Axios reported on Friday.
For the last ten days, Biden has been accompanied on his treks across the White House’s south lawn to Marine One by a cadre of staffers 90% of the time, the report said, citing White House staff.
The shift in the routine appears to be part of the Biden administration’s effort to shift focus away from the issue
of the president's advanced age during an election year.
Instead of walking by himself to Marine One, Biden is now joined by staff, lawmakers or others, including nine times out of ten.
White House advisers referenced in the report said the idea is that the change in routine would lead to a more positive image of the president.
Biden has been speaking more openly about his age during the campaign.
Biden's doctor has disclosed that the president suffers from spinal arthritis and mild neuropathy of the feet and both conditions contribute to his stiff gate, according to the report.
At age 81, Biden is the oldest president in US history and has been routinely criticized for his cognitive decline and a tendency to fall. Some lawmakers and pundits have called on Biden to step down due to his declining psycho-physical condition.