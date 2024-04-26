International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/great-place-to-send-us-money-to-another-top-ukrainian-official-busted-on-suspicion-of-corruption-1118127740.html
Great Place to Send US Money To: Another Top Ukrainian Official Busted on Suspicion of Corruption
Great Place to Send US Money To: Another Top Ukrainian Official Busted on Suspicion of Corruption
Sputnik International
The country already notorious for its rampant corruption has recently been rocked by yet another scandal involving a top Ukrainian government official.
2024-04-26T15:32+0000
2024-04-26T15:32+0000
world
ukraine
corruption
minister
arrest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105211/52/1052115228_0:56:2965:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_b6d8983888c04339caeebaca5ad216e0.jpg
Ukraine’s Minister of Agriculture Mykola Solsky has been arrested by authorities on corruption charges.According to The Guardian, Solsky has been detained as part of a large investigation where charges have been brought against “a dozen other people,” including Ukrainian “civil servants.”Solsky, who was elected to the Ukrainian parliament in 2019 before being appointed as agriculture minister in 2022, is reportedly being accused of an illegal purchase of land, appraised at about $7 million, during his tenure as lawmaker.The word “Ukraine” in recent years practically became synonymous with “corruption,” as the post-2014 powers that be in Kiev keep promising to reign in greedy government officials while continuously failing to do so.It is not immediately clear whether the high-profile corruption investigations conducted by Kiev are genuine or merely serve to alleviate the fears of Ukraine’s Western sponsors who might be reluctant to pour billions of dollars of aid into such a corrupt country.In another recent case this month, Anglo-German businessman Arnulf Damerau, co-owner of one of the largest online casino operators in Ukraine, complained to media that senior Ukrainian officials allegedly attempted to extort tens of millions of euros from him.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/ukraine-being-destroyed-from-within-by-zelensky-government-corruption--ex-diplomat-1117647839.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105211/52/1052115228_118:0:2847:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ead9b7ea81a16f55e83e21140a554379.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine corruption, corruption scandal, corruption investigation
ukraine corruption, corruption scandal, corruption investigation

Great Place to Send US Money To: Another Top Ukrainian Official Busted on Suspicion of Corruption

15:32 GMT 26.04.2024
© Sputnik / STR / Go to the mediabankLach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev.
Lach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2024
© Sputnik / STR
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The country already notorious for its rampant corruption has recently been rocked by yet another scandal involving a top Ukrainian government official.
Ukraine’s Minister of Agriculture Mykola Solsky has been arrested by authorities on corruption charges.
According to The Guardian, Solsky has been detained as part of a large investigation where charges have been brought against “a dozen other people,” including Ukrainian “civil servants.”
Solsky, who was elected to the Ukrainian parliament in 2019 before being appointed as agriculture minister in 2022, is reportedly being accused of an illegal purchase of land, appraised at about $7 million, during his tenure as lawmaker.
The word “Ukraine” in recent years practically became synonymous with “corruption,” as the post-2014 powers that be in Kiev keep promising to reign in greedy government officials while continuously failing to do so.
A Ukrainian flag flutters at the Ukrainian position in Marinka, near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 5, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2024
Analysis
Ukraine Being Destroyed from Within by Zelensky Government Corruption – Ex-Diplomat
30 March, 00:29 GMT
It is not immediately clear whether the high-profile corruption investigations conducted by Kiev are genuine or merely serve to alleviate the fears of Ukraine’s Western sponsors who might be reluctant to pour billions of dollars of aid into such a corrupt country.
In another recent case this month, Anglo-German businessman Arnulf Damerau, co-owner of one of the largest online casino operators in Ukraine, complained to media that senior Ukrainian officials allegedly attempted to extort tens of millions of euros from him.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала