Lavrov Holds Talks With Bolivian Counterpart in Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the officials will discuss bilateral relations between the countries, political dialogue and ways to further strengthen multi-faceted cooperation.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with his Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa, who is on a state visit to Russia.Commenting on the high-level meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the diplomats plan to pay special attention to "discussing ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the global arena".Minister Sosa has headed the Bolivian Foreign Ministry since November 2023. This is her first visit to Russia in this capacity. Meanwhile, Sosa and Lavrov had already met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in February.Follow Sputnik's live feed for more information!
