Russia's Lavrov to Hold Several Bilateral Meetings With Top G20 Diplomats
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, South Africa, Egypt, Bolivia and Brazil on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will begin a marathon of bilateral meetings. These are G20 colleagues ... A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled with counterparts from Mexico and South Africa, and a meeting with a colleague from Turkey is being prepared. There are a lot of meetings. There will be a meeting with the foreign minister of Brazil, of course. There will also be a meeting with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Bolivia," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.
Lavrov will also take part in the key events of the G20 on February 22, she added.
On February 19, Lavrov kicked-off his Latin American tour with a visit to Cuba, where he met with President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez. On February 20, he arrived in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, where he met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
After the visit to Venezuela, Lavrov has already arrived in Rio de Janeiro, where he will take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting from February 21-22. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the first meeting within the framework of the Brazilian presidency in the G20 will be devoted to the problems of the modern international agenda, focusing on the settlement of geopolitical contradictions and the reform of global economic institutions.