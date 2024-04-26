https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/new-us-6bln-aid-for-ukraine-includes-munitions-for-nasams-patriot-himars-1118131121.html

New US $6Bln Aid for Ukraine Includes Munitions for NASAMS, Patriot, HIMARS

The United States' newly announced $6 billion security package for Ukraine includes additional munitions for NASAMS, Patriot, and HIMARS systems, the Pentagon said Friday in a release.

"The capabilities in this announcement include ... additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems; additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)," the Pentagon said in a release. It also includes equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems; counter-UAS equipment and systems; munitions for laser-guided rocket systems; multi-mission and counter-artillery radars; 155mm and 152mm artillery rounds; and precision aerial munitions. In addition, the US will provide Switchblade and Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems; components to support Ukrainian production of UAS and other capabilities; small arms and additional small arms ammunition; and ancillary items and support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.Earlier on Friday, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed previous media reports that the US will provide a new $6 billion military aid package for Ukraine."I am also pleased to announce today an additional commitment of $6 billion through our Ukraine security assistance initiative that will allow us to procure new capabilities for Ukraine from US industry," Austin said in a press conference, noting that this was the largest security package for Kiev to date.

