https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/a-bridge-too-far-latest-batch-of-us-weapons-not-reaching-ukraine-anytime-soon-1118125380.html

A Bridge Too Far? Latest Batch of US Weapons Not Reaching Ukraine Anytime Soon

A Bridge Too Far? Latest Batch of US Weapons Not Reaching Ukraine Anytime Soon

Sputnik International

Having already wasted over $100 billion of US taxpayers' money on weapon shipments for Ukraine, the Biden administration now moves to spend a few billion more to fan the flames of the Ukrainian conflict.

2024-04-26T12:41+0000

2024-04-26T12:41+0000

2024-04-26T12:41+0000

world

us

ukraine

patriot

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/19/1115793462_0:0:1001:563_1920x0_80_0_0_7d560b472a82ba0eafa2956c191626df.jpg

With the latest $61 billion military aid package finally being approved by US lawmakers, Washington is expected to sign contracts for weapons and military hardware for Kiev worth about $6 billion soon, Politico reports, citing two unnamed US officials. This latest package is going to include air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles (such as Patriot missiles), artillery shells, drones and anti-drone weapons, and HIMARS rockets, the media outlet claims. All these goodies, however, are not expected to reach the Kiev regime anytime soon as their procurement is being carried out under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, a program that involves awarding US companies contracts to manufacture arms and equipment rather than to draw them from existing US military stocks. Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, the United States and its NATO allies have generously supplied the regime in Kiev with weapons and munitions, including main battle tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, armored vehicles and anti-air weaponry. Despite the sheer volume of this military supplies rendered to Kiev, these weapons did not help Ukraine make any meaningful gains on the battlefield, while a not-insignificant part of this gear has since ended up on the black market. The only thing these arms shipments seem to accomplish is to help prolong the Ukrainian conflict, and the Russian military keeps making good on its promise to keep destroying Western weapons as soon as they are deployed by Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/battlefield-in-ukraine-became-graveyard-of-weapons-bragged-about-by-us-nato---pyongyang-1118082653.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military aid to ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, ukraine security assistance initiative