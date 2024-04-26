US Should Stop Interfering in China's Domestic Affairs - Chinese Foreign Minister

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/us-should-not-interfere-in-chinas-domestic-affairs---chinese-foreign-minister-1118118504.html
The United States should not interfere in China's domestic affairs or suppress its development, nor should it cross China's "red lines," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
2024-04-26T02:55+0000
2024-04-26T02:55+0000
2024-04-26T03:00+0000
"China's demands are consistent. It always advocates mutual respect for core interests. The United States should not interfere in China's internal affairs, should not suppress China's development, and should not cross Beijing's red lines regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests," Wang said as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).China's legitimate rights to development are being constantly suppressed and its core interests are being challenged, the Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized.Wang said China-US relations are facing various obstacles.
china
02:55 GMT 26.04.2024 (Updated: 03:00 GMT 26.04.2024)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States should not interfere in China's domestic affairs or suppress its development, nor should it cross China's "red lines," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"China's demands are consistent. It always advocates mutual respect for core interests. The United States should not interfere in China's internal affairs, should not suppress China's development, and should not cross Beijing's red lines regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests," Wang said as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).
China's legitimate rights to development are being constantly suppressed and its core interests are being challenged, the Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized.
Wang said China-US relations are facing various obstacles.
"China's legitimate rights to development are being unreasonably suppressed, and China's core interests are constantly being challenged," Wang said.
4 November 2023, 12:47 GMT
Although the relations between China and the United States have generally stabilized, negative factors continue to grow and accumulate, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed.
"Under the leadership of the two countries' leaders, China-US relations have generally stabilized, and the two sides have increased dialogue, cooperation and positive aspects in various fields, which is welcomed by the peoples of the two countries and the international community," Wang said.
However, he highlighted, “negative factors in Chinese-American relations continue to grow and accumulate.”