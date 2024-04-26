https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/us-should-not-interfere-in-chinas-domestic-affairs---chinese-foreign-minister-1118118504.html

US Should Stop Interfering in China's Domestic Affairs - Chinese Foreign Minister

The United States should not interfere in China's domestic affairs or suppress its development, nor should it cross China's "red lines," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"China's demands are consistent. It always advocates mutual respect for core interests. The United States should not interfere in China's internal affairs, should not suppress China's development, and should not cross Beijing's red lines regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests," Wang said as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).China's legitimate rights to development are being constantly suppressed and its core interests are being challenged, the Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized.Wang said China-US relations are facing various obstacles.Although the relations between China and the United States have generally stabilized, negative factors continue to grow and accumulate, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed.However, he highlighted, “negative factors in Chinese-American relations continue to grow and accumulate.”

