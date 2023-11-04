https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/china-urges-us-to-stop-interfering-in-regional-countries-maritime-disputes-1114720897.html
China Urges US to Stop Interfering in Regional Countries' Maritime Disputes
China Urges US to Stop Interfering in Regional Countries' Maritime Disputes
China has urged the United States to respect China's territorial sovereignty and stop interfering in maritime disputes among regional countries, as well as to play a constructive role in ensuring regional peace and stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2023-11-04T12:47+0000
2023-11-04T12:47+0000
2023-11-04T12:47+0000
asia
chinese foreign ministry
china
beijing
south china sea
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_0:164:3040:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d3164fa3e3d485d5b827accc9b54ce40.jpg
On Friday, China and the US held the first round of consultations in Beijing on maritime affairs, co-chaired by Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hong Liang, and US State Department China Coordinator Mark Lambert. Both countries stressed the need to strengthen dialogue and interaction, and monitor the situation at sea, while avoiding misjudgments and developing mutually beneficial cooperation, as cited in the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement. Beijing is seriously concerned that the US is conducting intelligence activities against China and engaging in inciting and supporting violations and provocations by stakeholders in the South China Sea, the ministry said. "We call on the US to truly respect China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, to stop interfering in maritime disputes among countries in the region, and to play a constructive role in ensuring regional peace and stability," the ministry said. The territorial affiliation of a number of islands in the South China Sea has been subject to disputes between China and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, Thitu Island and Scarborough Shoal. Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines are involved in the disputes to some extent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/beijing-welcomes-development-of-us-chipmaker-micron-in-china-1114700317.html
china
beijing
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_162:0:2878:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a1a54c30f4874cc257c21717bf01c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china urges us, chinese foreign ministry, united states
china urges us, chinese foreign ministry, united states
China Urges US to Stop Interfering in Regional Countries' Maritime Disputes
BEIJING (Sputnik) – China has urged the United States to respect China's territorial sovereignty and stop interfering in maritime disputes among regional countries, as well as to play a constructive role in ensuring regional peace and stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
On Friday, China and the US held the first round of consultations in Beijing on maritime affairs, co-chaired by Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hong Liang, and US State Department China Coordinator Mark Lambert.
"The parties had a frank, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on issues such as maritime security, the ‘maritime economy’ and the environment," the ministry said.
Both countries stressed the need to strengthen dialogue and interaction, and monitor the situation at sea, while avoiding misjudgments and developing mutually beneficial cooperation, as cited in the Chinese Foreign Ministry's
statement.
"China outlined its policy position on maritime issues, expressing serious concern over the increasing US military presence in the region," the ministry said.
Beijing is seriously concerned that the US is conducting intelligence activities against China and engaging in inciting and supporting violations and provocations by stakeholders in the South China Sea, the ministry said.
"We call on the US to truly respect China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, to stop interfering in maritime disputes among countries in the region, and to play a constructive role in ensuring regional peace and stability," the ministry said.
The territorial affiliation of a number of islands in the South China Sea has been subject to disputes between China
and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, Thitu Island and Scarborough Shoal. Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines are involved in the disputes to some extent.