US to Reposition Some Troops From Chad as Part of Cooperation Review - Pentagon

2024-04-26T01:52+0000
The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is planning to reposition some of its forces from Chad as part of an ongoing review of security cooperation with the country, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said on Thursday.
2024-04-26T01:52+0000
"As I understand it, talks continue with Chadian officials. US AFRICOM is currently planning to reposition some US military forces from Chad, a portion of which were already scheduled to depart. This is a temporary step as part of an ongoing review of our security cooperation," Ryder said during a press briefing. The cooperation is expected to resume following the Chadian elections scheduled for May 6, Ryder added. The announcement comes days after media reported, citing a letter, that Chad had threatened to end the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the United States, which governs how US military forces can operate in the country. The letter ordered the United States to remove personnel from the French base in N’Djamena, although it did not explicitly demand the US military to leave Chad. Chadian authorities specifically raised the presence of a US Special Operations Task Force at the base.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is planning to reposition some of its forces from Chad as part of an ongoing review of security cooperation with the country, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said on Thursday.
"As I understand it, talks continue with Chadian officials. US AFRICOM is currently planning to reposition some US military forces from Chad, a portion of which were already scheduled to depart. This is a temporary step as part of an ongoing review of our security cooperation," Ryder said during a press briefing.
The cooperation is expected to resume following the Chadian elections scheduled for May 6, Ryder added.
The announcement comes days after media reported, citing a letter, that Chad had threatened to end the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the United States, which governs how US military forces
can operate in the country.
The letter ordered the United States to remove personnel from the French base in N’Djamena, although it did not explicitly demand the US military to leave Chad. Chadian authorities specifically raised the presence of a US Special Operations Task Force at the base.
