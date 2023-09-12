https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/pentagon-misleads-congress-about-nature-of-bases-in-africa-1113311761.html

Pentagon Misleads Congress About Number of Bases in Africa

The US military maintains a string of bases spanning the Sahel region of Africa. Tunde Osazua, coordinator of the US Out of Africa Network said they amounted to a military occupation of the continent.

The US Department of Defense has lied to Congress about its shady activities in Africa — funded by taxpayers. Peace campaigner Tunde Osazua told Sputnik that the US Department of Defense was not coming clean to legislators about its network of bases across the continent.Osazua explained that General Michael Langley, commander of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), had briefed Congress on the military's facilities in Africa, including the 'enduring forward operating sites' at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti and the Cat Hill air base on Ascension Island, the tiny British South Atlantic colony, along with 12 other "posture locations"."He claimed that those locations have minimal permanent US presence and low cost facilities and limited supplies for the US forces The soldiers and their personnel are there to perform critical missions and quickly respond to emergencies," he noted."This is according to what AFRICOM itself released in its own secret 2022 Theater Posture Plan, which I think might even understate the current footprint of AFRICOM on the continent." In fact, peace group World Beyond War has listed around 55 US military installations in Africa, he pointed out.The anti-imperialist campaigner said the Pentagon was "essentially lying to Congress about this."The commentator noted that the west African state of Niger had become "a particular point of focus" since the recent military takeover, with former colonial power France refusing to evacuate its troops and embassy and some of its compliant governments in the region threatening military intervention. AFRICOM's Airbase 201 is also in Niger, featuring a 6,200-foot runway taxiways, hangars, living quarters, roads, utilities, munitions, storage, an aircraft rescue and firefighting station — all within a 25-kilometer security zone.For more in-depth commentary on current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show By Any Means Necessary.

