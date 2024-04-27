https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/a-bluff-us-tries-to-cut-ties-between-china--russia-spearhead-economic-decisions-for-china-1118138057.html

‘A Bluff’: US Tries to Cut Ties Between China & Russia, Spearhead Economic Decisions for China

Xi said the two countries “should be partners rather than adversaries”, and recognized this year as the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and China. Xi added that the world is “big enough” to accommodate “the simultaneous development and prosperity of both China and the US”.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting came after a three-day visit to China that was reportedly hijacked by contentious issues between the two countries, with China even warning Blinken of a “downward spiral” in their relations.Blinken also said that the US did not aim to hold China’s development or separate the world’s two largest economies, and that the US wants China’s economy to grow but the “way” it grows “matters”. The secretary of state cited what the US has called “unfair trade practices” by China and the possibility of the US and other markets being flooded with Chinese products.Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, sat down with Sputnik’s The Critical Hour to discuss the “downward spiral” of US-China relations.“What's interesting is that the standard economic theory that the West says it adheres to always comes out with an idea that when two countries trade, they can both win. That it's not a win-lose situation, that it's a win-win situation,” said Tauheed. “However, the US, apparently, and the West in general, is concerned about China winning.”Sputnik’s Garland Nixon suggested that the US is searching for a pretext which they may use to sanction China. During US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China, Blinken made a groundless accusation against China of being Russia’s “top supplier” for their defense industrial base as the US continues its support of Ukraine in a proxy war with Russia.A New York based newspaper recently reported that the US is “drafting sanctions that threaten to cut some Chinese banks off from the global financial system” which they hope will pressure Beijing to stop its commercial support of Russia’s military production.“So they're not going to separate, they're joined strategically. And because of the things we said before about these sanctions being bad for business, Xi has no reason to think of this as a real plan. There are no real plans that can work. So, Xi can only lose if he believes the threat and doesn't take it as a fake out. I think because Moscow and Beijing are joined strategically, I can't see Xi going for this fake.”A recent analysis from Xinhua news claims that China’s economic recovery has “gathered steam in the first quarter of 2024, displaying strength and resilience and bringing much-needed certainty to an otherwise uncertain global economic landscape”. The analysis also found that the Chinese economy is shifting from “rapid growth” to “high-quality development”.“If you just concentrate on growth and just producing more and more products, your production infrastructure becomes old. Bridges start to fall down. You find your workforce is not competitive and eventually that will catch up with you,” Tauheed explained.During Blinken’s trip to China, the secretary and Xi also discussed next steps regarding a range of commitments that Xi and President Joe Biden made at their summit in California in November. Those include advancing cooperation on counternarcotics, military-to-military communication, talks on artificial intelligence risks and safety, and people to people exchanges, according to a State Department readout.

