https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/us-sows-chaos-in-asia-pacific-foments-serious-problems-in-the-region-1118130411.html

US Sows Chaos in Asia-Pacific, Foments Serious Problems in the Region

US Sows Chaos in Asia-Pacific, Foments Serious Problems in the Region

Sputnik International

Bilateral relations between China and the United States are currently in the midst of a “complicated historical period where competition, pressure and cooperation exist simultaneously,” according to Wang Zhimin, director of the Institute of Globalization and China's Modernization the University of International Business and Economics.

2024-04-26T18:24+0000

2024-04-26T18:24+0000

2024-04-26T18:26+0000

asia

us

china

pacific

relations

wang yi

wang zhiming

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114510914_22:0:1800:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_4c1204b74854068dde0f04b101cbf038.png

American government officials have recently been increasingly critical of China’s economic policies allowing the Chinese economy to grow and prosper whereas the US economy has not been faring particularly well during the past few years. Blinken even deemed it fit to essentially threaten China with repercussions if the latter were to continue its mutually beneficial economic cooperation with Russia, as if Washington actually has the right to dictate other countries with whom they should do business.Bilateral relations between China and the United States are currently in the midst of a “complicated historical period where competition, pressure and cooperation exist simultaneously,” according to Wang Zhimin, director of the Institute of Globalization and China's Modernization the University of International Business and Economics. The United States regards China as its biggest rival and thus strives to suppress and contain China’s development, Wang tells Sputnik, noting that both Democrats and Republicans in the US are essentially in agreement on the harsh stance on China despite their differences on many other matters. The scholar notes that in general, Sino-American relations are “difficult” and that the United States keeps exerting pressure on China “on all directions.” Wang also points at a statement made recently by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who said that the United States bears responsibility for the problems in the US-Chinese relations. China sincerely hopes that the United States is capable of respecting China’s concerns and will play an active role in the development of healthy Sino-American relations, and Wang Yi mentioned that China seeks to facilitate sustainable development of the US-Chinese relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/china-hopes-us-will-stop-deploying-mid-range-missiles-in-asia-pacific-region---wang-yi-1118124011.html

china

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us china relations, antony blinken visit to china, us china tensions