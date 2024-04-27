https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/iran-to-release-crew-of-detained-msc-aries-ship---foreign-minister-1118140073.html

Iran to Release Crew of Detained MSC Aries Ship - Foreign Minister

The crew of the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Aries, recently detained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will be released, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.

"We seriously consider the release of the ship’s crew as a humanitarian issue, and we have announced to their ambassadors in Tehran their access to consular services, release and extradition," Amirabdollahian said during a phone conversation with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Amirabdollahian did not specify a specific time frame for the release of the ship's crew members.

