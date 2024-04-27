https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/iran-to-release-crew-of-detained-msc-aries-ship---foreign-minister-1118140073.html
Iran to Release Crew of Detained MSC Aries Ship - Foreign Minister
Iran to Release Crew of Detained MSC Aries Ship - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The crew of the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Aries, recently detained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will be released, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.
2024-04-27T08:59+0000
2024-04-27T08:59+0000
2024-04-27T08:59+0000
world
middle east
iran
portugal
tehran
iranian foreign ministry
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iran-israel row
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118140426_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_1345ec19f2b23921e74721d5df6d0817.jpg
"We seriously consider the release of the ship’s crew as a humanitarian issue, and we have announced to their ambassadors in Tehran their access to consular services, release and extradition," Amirabdollahian said during a phone conversation with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Amirabdollahian did not specify a specific time frame for the release of the ship's crew members.
iran
portugal
tehran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118140426_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de98ef75795c732a5b376796acf38860.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran vs israel, iran strikes israel, iranian attacks on israel, israel threatens iran, israel’s missile attack on iran, iran israel standoff, iran israel row, recent attcks in the middle east, middle east military escalation, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel, iran israel row, iran israel hostilities
iran vs israel, iran strikes israel, iranian attacks on israel, israel threatens iran, israel’s missile attack on iran, iran israel standoff, iran israel row, recent attcks in the middle east, middle east military escalation, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel, iran israel row, iran israel hostilities
Iran to Release Crew of Detained MSC Aries Ship - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Aries, recently detained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will be released, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.