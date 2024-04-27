International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/iran-to-release-crew-of-detained-msc-aries-ship---foreign-minister-1118140073.html
Iran to Release Crew of Detained MSC Aries Ship - Foreign Minister
Iran to Release Crew of Detained MSC Aries Ship - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The crew of the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Aries, recently detained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will be released, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.
2024-04-27T08:59+0000
2024-04-27T08:59+0000
world
middle east
iran
portugal
tehran
iranian foreign ministry
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iran-israel row
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118140426_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_1345ec19f2b23921e74721d5df6d0817.jpg
"We seriously consider the release of the ship’s crew as a humanitarian issue, and we have announced to their ambassadors in Tehran their access to consular services, release and extradition," Amirabdollahian said during a phone conversation with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Amirabdollahian did not specify a specific time frame for the release of the ship's crew members.
iran
portugal
tehran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118140426_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de98ef75795c732a5b376796acf38860.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran vs israel, iran strikes israel, iranian attacks on israel, israel threatens iran, israel’s missile attack on iran, iran israel standoff, iran israel row, recent attcks in the middle east, middle east military escalation, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel, iran israel row, iran israel hostilities
iran vs israel, iran strikes israel, iranian attacks on israel, israel threatens iran, israel’s missile attack on iran, iran israel standoff, iran israel row, recent attcks in the middle east, middle east military escalation, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel, iran israel row, iran israel hostilities

Iran to Release Crew of Detained MSC Aries Ship - Foreign Minister

08:59 GMT 27.04.2024
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a meeting with foreign ambassadors and envoys to Tehran
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a meeting with foreign ambassadors and envoys to Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Aries, recently detained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will be released, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.
"We seriously consider the release of the ship’s crew as a humanitarian issue, and we have announced to their ambassadors in Tehran their access to consular services, release and extradition," Amirabdollahian said during a phone conversation with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
Amirabdollahian did not specify a specific time frame for the release of the ship's crew members.

The MSC Aries was detained on April 13 in the Strait of Hormuz due to suspected ties to Israel.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала