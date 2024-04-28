https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/lb-investment-unveils-12-trillion-portfolio-at-2024-aim-congress-in-abu-dhabi-1118155468.html
LB Investment Unveils $1.2 Trillion Portfolio at 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi
At the forefront of the 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi stands LB Investment, a venture capital firm boasting a staggering $1.2 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM).
At the forefront of the 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi stands LB Investment, a venture capital firm boasting a staggering $1.2 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM).
Established in 1996, LB Investment has carved a distinguished legacy as one of South Korea's premier fund managers, earning commendation from the Small and Medium Business Administration with an esteemed A+ grade.
With a visionary mission to ascend as Asia's Leading Investment Firm, LB Investment has progressively expanded its global footprint, notably establishing a significant presence in Shanghai
since 2007.
As delegates convene for the congress from May 7th to May 9th, LB Investment's participation promises to be a highlight of the event. Their portfolio encompasses a diverse array of ground-breaking ventures, each representing innovation and entrepreneurial prowess across various sectors.
LivsMed, a global leader in surgical instruments and devices, epitomizes the firm's commitment to fostering advancements in healthcare technology. Similarly, Standard Energy, with its pioneering work in battery technology, is emblematic of LB Investment's dedication to sustainability and efficiency.
Moreover, LB Investment's showcase will shine a spotlight on transformative ventures such as t'order, FITPET, LABLUP, BLUEZON WIDE, NOTA AI, and ABYSS Company, each contributing to the fabric of innovation in their respective fields.
From revolutionizing offline ordering to enhancing pet well-being, and from making AI accessible to setting industry standards in skincare solutions, these ventures exemplify the diverse and forward-looking investments championed by LB Investment.
The 2024 AIM Congress
, hosting over 12,000 delegates representing 175 countries, underscores its significance as a global platform for economic transformation and international cooperation. With collaborative gatherings, high-level roundtable meetings, and joint events, the AIM Congress serves as a catalyst for fostering innovation, forging partnerships, and driving global progress.