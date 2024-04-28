https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/lb-investment-unveils-12-trillion-portfolio-at-2024-aim-congress-in-abu-dhabi-1118155468.html

LB Investment Unveils $1.2 Trillion Portfolio at 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

LB Investment Unveils $1.2 Trillion Portfolio at 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

Sputnik International

At the forefront of the 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi stands LB Investment, a venture capital firm boasting a staggering $1.2 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

2024-04-28T07:42+0000

2024-04-28T07:42+0000

2024-04-28T09:44+0000

abu dhabi

shanghai

uae

cooperation

economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102280/35/1022803526_308:0:3839:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_80a5a760e923b0af9ec2107d69dc1882.jpg

Established in 1996, LB Investment has carved a distinguished legacy as one of South Korea's premier fund managers, earning commendation from the Small and Medium Business Administration with an esteemed A+ grade.With a visionary mission to ascend as Asia's Leading Investment Firm, LB Investment has progressively expanded its global footprint, notably establishing a significant presence in Shanghai since 2007.LivsMed, a global leader in surgical instruments and devices, epitomizes the firm's commitment to fostering advancements in healthcare technology. Similarly, Standard Energy, with its pioneering work in battery technology, is emblematic of LB Investment's dedication to sustainability and efficiency.Moreover, LB Investment's showcase will shine a spotlight on transformative ventures such as t'order, FITPET, LABLUP, BLUEZON WIDE, NOTA AI, and ABYSS Company, each contributing to the fabric of innovation in their respective fields.From revolutionizing offline ordering to enhancing pet well-being, and from making AI accessible to setting industry standards in skincare solutions, these ventures exemplify the diverse and forward-looking investments championed by LB Investment.The 2024 AIM Congress, hosting over 12,000 delegates representing 175 countries, underscores its significance as a global platform for economic transformation and international cooperation. With collaborative gatherings, high-level roundtable meetings, and joint events, the AIM Congress serves as a catalyst for fostering innovation, forging partnerships, and driving global progress.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/aim-congress-2024-to-drive-global-investment-through-awards--ipa-study-1118026315.html

abu dhabi

shanghai

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lb investment, assets under management, abu dhabi