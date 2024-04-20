https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/aim-congress-2024-to-drive-global-investment-through-awards--ipa-study-1118026315.html
AIM Congress 2024 to Drive Global Investment Through Awards & IPA Study
The upcoming AIM Congress 2024, set to be held on May 7-9 in Abu Dhabi, promises to be a pivotal event shaping the future of global investment.
Under the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development," the congress aims to foster collaboration and insights amid economic flux and environmental concerns.Panel sessions covering sustainable investment trends, renewable energy, climate financing, and public-private partnerships will provide a platform for discussions on economic resilience and growth.In addition the panels, attendees can take master classes, AIM talks and presentations exploring topics such as blended finance, tax reforms' implications for Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and opportunities and challenges in FDI within the healthcare industry.The AIM Investment Awards 2024, scheduled for May 7, will celebrate top FDI projects globally and recognize IPAs for their role in attracting valuable investments. Categories for the awards include innovation and research collaboration, global competitiveness enhancement, and sustainability and local linkages.The AIM perception study for IPAs 2024, conducted in collaboration with UNIDO, WAIPA, and KPMG, aims to extract valuable insights from IPA experiences, fostering collaboration in the IPA landscape and driving global economic development.Organized under the AIM Global Foundation and supported by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, AIM Congress 2024 invites stakeholders to join this unique convergence of global leaders and change-makers in Abu Dhabi.
AIM Congress 2024 to Drive Global Investment Through Awards & IPA Study
