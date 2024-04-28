https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/many-people-to-question-zelenskys-legitimacy-soon---kremlin-1118160863.html

Many People to Question Zelensky's Legitimacy Soon - Kremlin

Many People to Question Zelensky's Legitimacy Soon - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Many people, including in Ukraine, will question the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky soon, and he will "have to justify himself," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

2024-04-28T13:09+0000

2024-04-28T13:09+0000

2024-04-28T13:16+0000

world

dmitry peskov

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116613951_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_45fdede607cf0a3ee24f5f28219cac8c.jpg

"Very soon, the moment will come when many people, including in Ukraine, will question his [Zelensky's] legitimacy. In any case, even from the legal point of view, it will have to be done. And he will have to justify himself somehow," Peskov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin. When asked to comment on the remarks of the Ukrainian president, who assessed the new weapons supply to Kiev as a good deal enabling Ukrainians to fight for themselves, the Kremlin spokesman called Zelensky the "specific president of the specific regime." He also expressed the belief that Russia would achieve victory in the special military operation, as the dynamics of the situation on the front were showing that the "outcome is predetermined." Ukraine was due to hold a presidential election on March 31, but it was called off due to martial law and general mobilization. Zelensky, who was sworn into office in May 2019, said it was "not the right time" for elections. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Moscow said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and completely liberate Donbass. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/free-and-transparent-election-in-ukraine-would-have-been-disaster-for-zelensky-1117674979.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, zelensky's legitimacy