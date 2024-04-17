https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/zelensky-green-with-envy-as-west-comes-to-aid-of-israeli-ally-1117966898.html

Zelensky Green With Envy as West Comes to Aid of Israeli Ally

The dramatic show of Western force in defense of Israel against Iran’s retaliatory strike this weekend apparently led to some envy from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to security analyst Mark Sleboda.

The United States rushed to the defense of Israel this weekend to help shoot down a volley of drones and missiles launched by Iran in a retaliatory strike for an attack on Tehran’s Syrian consulate earlier this month.The US was joined in their effort by the UK, flying out of their airbase in nearby Cyprus, and the Western-aligned regime in Jordan. Israeli media alleged that Saudi Arabia came to the aid of the country as well, although observers have questioned the veracity of those reports. The Gulf monarchy has walked a fine line in recent months, attempting to keep hopes of rapprochement with Tel Aviv alive while also acknowledging the pro-Palestinian sentiment of the country’s population.The dramatic (and reportedly highly expensive) show of force apparently led to some envy from another US ally, according to security analyst Mark Sleboda. The international relations expert joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Tuesday to break down the Israel-Gaza conflict’s ramifications for the US’ relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.“There was even an… interview with a Ukrainian academic, quote-unquote, saying how Ukraine is being two-timed by the United States with Israel and the rock on Israel's finger is much bigger or something like that, that they are souring on the United States. I mean if you didn't realize you were a proxy for US geopolitical motives, that's entirely your problem,” the analyst stressed.Sleboda broke down some of the reasons he believes the United States was able to come to the aid of its Middle Eastern ally in a way it hasn’t for Ukraine, noting that Israel is a much smaller country with an extensive air defense system in the Iron Dome. The analyst called the network “probably the second best air defense system in the world after Russia's, and very tailored to task.”“Ukraine is an enormous country with very far-flung assets and Russia is a nuclear power with very large conventional and air forces, and it makes a world of difference,” Sleboda added. “It has to be said that the Kiev regime started out this conflict with a very formidable integrated Soviet legacy air defense network that took Russia about a year and a half to take apart, which is why only now are you starting to see the fruits of real Russian air superiority."Ukraine has become more insistent over its need for Western aid in recent months as US support has stalled amid domestic political infighting. “Give us the damn Patriots,” demanded the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba last month, referring to the US-developed surface-to-air (SAM) missile system Ukraine sees as crucial to its fight against Russia.Germany finally relented to Kiev’s request recently, pledging to provide Ukraine with a third Patriot system after previously rejecting the idea.Israel also enjoys far more deeply-rooted political support in the United States, a phenomenon exemplified by former President Harry Truman who bluntly observed, “I have to answer to hundreds of thousands who are anxious for the success of Zionism… I do not have hundreds of thousands of Arabs among my constituents.” US President Joe Biden has long described himself as a Zionist, while Christian Zionism is a powerful force in conservative US politics.Support for Ukraine, meanwhile, has become an increasingly unpopular cause in the United States, led by opposition from Trump-aligned “America First” conservatives who question Biden’s aid to the country.Host Melik Abdul inquired about domestic Ukrainian politics, questioning whether people there see the country’s president as a strong or capable figure after being repeatedly rebuffed in his requests for US aid.“First of all, Ukrainians do live very largely under a very tight propaganda bubble with all media in the country taken under a unified information policy,” noted Sleboda. “That said, enough does get out.”Sleboda noted the increasingly frequent breakdown of discipline within the Ukrainian armed forces, with entire divisions refusing to follow orders to take part in missions they see as futile.“Zelensky has already disbanded the 25th and the 67th [divisions] – entire brigades – because they don't feel that he is a leader anymore,” he said. “Or certainly not their leader, right? Particularly after getting rid of [Valery] Zaluzhny who largely spared them from very difficult battles that they feel that they're being sent into.”Neo-Nazi paramilitaries are an increasingly influential force in Ukraine, with even the NATO-aligned Atlantic Council acknowledging the problem. Far-right gangs played an important role in the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and continue to threaten Zelensky against pursuing any kind of diplomatic engagement with Russia.The future of Ukraine remains uncertain amidst mounting losses on the battlefield, but if extremist elements continue to gain power one can only blame Western leaders, who have revealed themselves willing to support some of the world’s most loathsome people in pursuit of global hegemony.

