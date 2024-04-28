https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-deployment-points-of-foreign-mercenaries-1118158905.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Points of Foreign Mercenaries

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Points of Foreign Mercenaries

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.

2024-04-28T11:59+0000

2024-04-28T11:59+0000

2024-04-28T11:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russian armed forces

dnepropetrovsk

ukrainian armed forces

mercenaries

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116979707_0:185:3017:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e848c58ac6e56508fca79b5882018e29.jpg

"Storage facilities with aviation ammunition and aviation equipment at the airfields of Priluki in the Chernigov region and Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region, as well as the temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, personnel, and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the 121st district, have been hit," the ministry said in a statement.Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022. Since then, thousands of mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in January 2024.The Russian military also destroyed Ukrainian hangars with strike drones at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region."The hangars with strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region have been destroyed," the Defense Ministry's report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/greek-foreign-legion-mercenary-fighting-in-ukraine-is-harder-than-in-afghanistan-1117117972.html

ukraine

dnepropetrovsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, russian forces hit foreign mercenaries in ukraine, russian forces destroy uav storage