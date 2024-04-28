https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-deployment-points-of-foreign-mercenaries-1118158905.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Points of Foreign Mercenaries
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Points of Foreign Mercenaries
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
2024-04-28T11:59+0000
2024-04-28T11:59+0000
2024-04-28T11:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russian armed forces
dnepropetrovsk
ukrainian armed forces
mercenaries
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116979707_0:185:3017:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e848c58ac6e56508fca79b5882018e29.jpg
"Storage facilities with aviation ammunition and aviation equipment at the airfields of Priluki in the Chernigov region and Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region, as well as the temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, personnel, and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the 121st district, have been hit," the ministry said in a statement.Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022. Since then, thousands of mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in January 2024.The Russian military also destroyed Ukrainian hangars with strike drones at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region."The hangars with strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region have been destroyed," the Defense Ministry's report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/greek-foreign-legion-mercenary-fighting-in-ukraine-is-harder-than-in-afghanistan-1117117972.html
ukraine
dnepropetrovsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116979707_288:0:3017:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4be7991707c81f5f74424c29be67330d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, russian forces hit foreign mercenaries in ukraine, russian forces destroy uav storage
russian defense ministry, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, russian forces hit foreign mercenaries in ukraine, russian forces destroy uav storage
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Points of Foreign Mercenaries
The Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
"Storage facilities with aviation ammunition and aviation equipment at the airfields of Priluki in the Chernigov region and Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region, as well as the temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, personnel, and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the 121st district, have been hit,"
the ministry said in a statement.
Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022. Since then, thousands of mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in January 2024.
The Russian military also destroyed Ukrainian hangars with strike drones at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
"The hangars with strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region have been destroyed," the Defense Ministry's report said.