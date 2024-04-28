International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Points of Foreign Mercenaries
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Points of Foreign Mercenaries
The Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
"Storage facilities with aviation ammunition and aviation equipment at the airfields of Priluki in the Chernigov region and Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region, as well as the temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, personnel, and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the 121st district, have been hit," the ministry said in a statement.Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022. Since then, thousands of mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in January 2024.The Russian military also destroyed Ukrainian hangars with strike drones at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region."The hangars with strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region have been destroyed," the Defense Ministry's report said.
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Points of Foreign Mercenaries

The Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
"Storage facilities with aviation ammunition and aviation equipment at the airfields of Priluki in the Chernigov region and Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region, as well as the temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries, personnel, and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the 121st district, have been hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022. Since then, thousands of mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in January 2024.
The Russian military also destroyed Ukrainian hangars with strike drones at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
"The hangars with strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region have been destroyed," the Defense Ministry's report said.
