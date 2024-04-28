https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/ukraine-fails-to-use-us-top-notch-glsdb-munitions-due-to-russian-electronic-warfare-systems---1118153210.html

Ukraine Fails to Use US Top Notch GLSDB Munitions Due to Russian Electronic Warfare Systems - Report

Ukraine Fails to Use US Top Notch GLSDB Munitions Due to Russian Electronic Warfare Systems - Report

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian army is unable to effectively use the GLSDB precision-guided missiles, which the US transferred to Kiev at the beginning of the year, due to Russian electronic warfare equipment, according to the Polish portal Interia, citing a statement by Under Secretary of Defense of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante.

2024-04-28T05:24+0000

2024-04-28T05:24+0000

2024-04-28T05:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

william laplante

ukraine

russia

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

electronic warfare system

electronic warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117162703_23:0:965:530_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7e7151c0e11a0e09bd37e2075fe314.jpg

The Ukrainian Army is unable to effectively use GLSDB precision-guided bombs, which the US transferred to Kiev at the beginning of the year, due to Russian electronic warfare equipment, according to the Polish portal Interia, citing a statement by Under Secretary of Defense of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante.According to the report, GLSDB bombs can only rely on inertial navigation to calculate the location of the target when the GPS signal is suppressed by electronic warfare. As a result, they miss the target. The reason for the high efficiency of Russian electronic warfare suppressing the GPS signal against GLSDB is the relatively low flight speed of these projectiles when gliding in the air, according to the article.GLSDBs are special long-range projectiles for US-designed launchers. Developed by the US company Boeing and Sweden's Saab, it is a high-precision bomb with a rocket motor attached that is fired from ground-based launchers, including the M270 MLRS and HIMARS.The rocket engine lifts the bomb to a significant altitude and then uses GPS and inertial navigation to guide it to its target. This gives the GLSDB a range of up to 150 kilometers. The fact that these missiles rely on GPS navigation is their vulnerability, as the Russian Armed Forces effectively use electronic warfare to suppress GPS signals.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/second-to-none-how-russia-masters-its-electronic-warfare-1117947049.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

glsdb bombs, russian electronic warfare equipment, ukrainian army