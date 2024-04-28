https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/ukraine-fails-to-use-us-top-notch-glsdb-munitions-due-to-russian-electronic-warfare-systems---1118153210.html
Ukraine Fails to Use US Top Notch GLSDB Munitions Due to Russian Electronic Warfare Systems - Report
Ukraine Fails to Use US Top Notch GLSDB Munitions Due to Russian Electronic Warfare Systems - Report
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian army is unable to effectively use the GLSDB precision-guided missiles, which the US transferred to Kiev at the beginning of the year, due to Russian electronic warfare equipment, according to the Polish portal Interia, citing a statement by Under Secretary of Defense of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante.
2024-04-28T05:24+0000
2024-04-28T05:24+0000
2024-04-28T05:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
william laplante
ukraine
russia
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
electronic warfare system
electronic warfare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117162703_23:0:965:530_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7e7151c0e11a0e09bd37e2075fe314.jpg
The Ukrainian Army is unable to effectively use GLSDB precision-guided bombs, which the US transferred to Kiev at the beginning of the year, due to Russian electronic warfare equipment, according to the Polish portal Interia, citing a statement by Under Secretary of Defense of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante.According to the report, GLSDB bombs can only rely on inertial navigation to calculate the location of the target when the GPS signal is suppressed by electronic warfare. As a result, they miss the target. The reason for the high efficiency of Russian electronic warfare suppressing the GPS signal against GLSDB is the relatively low flight speed of these projectiles when gliding in the air, according to the article.GLSDBs are special long-range projectiles for US-designed launchers. Developed by the US company Boeing and Sweden's Saab, it is a high-precision bomb with a rocket motor attached that is fired from ground-based launchers, including the M270 MLRS and HIMARS.The rocket engine lifts the bomb to a significant altitude and then uses GPS and inertial navigation to guide it to its target. This gives the GLSDB a range of up to 150 kilometers. The fact that these missiles rely on GPS navigation is their vulnerability, as the Russian Armed Forces effectively use electronic warfare to suppress GPS signals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/second-to-none-how-russia-masters-its-electronic-warfare-1117947049.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117162703_141:0:848:530_1920x0_80_0_0_f9e5bfe89913f6e77c805d709342ef79.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
glsdb bombs, russian electronic warfare equipment, ukrainian army
glsdb bombs, russian electronic warfare equipment, ukrainian army
Ukraine Fails to Use US Top Notch GLSDB Munitions Due to Russian Electronic Warfare Systems - Report
05:24 GMT 28.04.2024 (Updated: 05:25 GMT 28.04.2024)
The GLSDB, or Guided Long-Range Surface-to-Surface Delivery Ballistic Bombs, is a joint development of Boeing and Saab, which added a rocket engine to the air bomb and adapted it for launch using multiple rocket launchers.
The Ukrainian Army is unable to effectively use GLSDB precision-guided bombs, which the US transferred to Kiev at the beginning of the year, due to Russian electronic warfare equipment, according to the Polish portal Interia, citing a statement by Under Secretary of Defense of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante.
According to the report, GLSDB bombs can only rely on inertial navigation to calculate the location of the target when the GPS signal is suppressed by electronic warfare. As a result, they miss the target. The reason for the high efficiency of Russian electronic warfare suppressing the GPS signal against GLSDB is the relatively low flight speed of these projectiles when gliding in the air, according to the article.
GLSDBs are special long-range projectiles for US-designed launchers. Developed by the US company Boeing and Sweden's Saab, it is a high-precision bomb with a rocket motor attached that is fired from ground-based launchers, including the M270 MLRS and HIMARS.
The rocket engine lifts the bomb to a significant altitude and then uses GPS and inertial navigation to guide it to its target. This gives the GLSDB a range of up to 150 kilometers. The fact that these missiles rely on GPS navigation is their vulnerability, as the Russian Armed Forces effectively use electronic warfare
to suppress GPS signals.