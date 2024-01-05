https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/russian-electronic-warfare-troops-detect-over-2-mln-airborne-targets-in-2023-1115989760.html

Russian Electronic Warfare Troops Detect Over 2 Mln Airborne Targets in 2023

Western military experts cite Russian unmatched capabilities in electronic warfare domain as one of key factors of failure of summer Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt.

The electronic warfare divisions of the Russian Armed Forces identified and tracked over 2 million airborne objects. Among them were 600 thousand foreign aircraft, including 2 thousand reconnaissance planes and over 20 strategic bombers.During the year, troops on duty were put in the highest combat readiness over 4 thousand times. The Ministry of Defense stressed that this is an obvious indicator of the high level of pressure on electronic warfare. The Ministry noted that Russian electronic warfare equipment is capable of detecting any airborne object in space, from small drones to hypersonic missiles.The MoD stressed that Russian troops, responsible for electronic warfare, are highly skilled professionals, from top ranking officers to sergeants and privates. The ministry added that some of them honed their skills while performing military operations in Syria aimed at protecting the legitimate government from West-backed jihadists.According to the ministry's press service, the electronic warfare troops are gaining new combat experience in the course of the special military operation and are also developing new tactical approaches in accordance with the ever-changing nature of modern warfare.Earlier, Sputnik reported that independent US military analysts have described Russia's electronic warfare capabilities as second to none, while the British Royal United Services Institute said that Russia's EW tools were the key factor that sealed the fate of the Ukrainian summer counter-offensive attempt.

