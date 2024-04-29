https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/argentina-classifies-purchase-of-f-16-jets-from-denmark---decree-1118182985.html
The Argentine government has declared the acquisition of 24 US-made F-16 fighter jets from Denmark classified military information, according to a decree published in the official gazette.
"The contract transaction in progress has been declared classified military information under the terms of decree No. 9390/63," the decree read.Argentina expects to spend a total of $301.2 million on 16 single-seat, eight two-seat jets and related equipment.The purchase was announced by Argentine President Javier Milei and Defense Minister Luis Alfonso Petri in mid-April.
