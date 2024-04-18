https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/number-of-f-16s-at-pilot-training-center-in-romania-up-to-11--1117989518.html

Number of F-16s at Pilot Training Center in Romania Up to 11

Number of F-16s at Pilot Training Center in Romania Up to 11

Sputnik International

The European F-16 pilot training center at the Romanian military air base in Borcea has 11 F-16 fighter jets at its disposal, the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2024-04-18T04:44+0000

2024-04-18T04:44+0000

2024-04-18T04:44+0000

military

ukrainian crisis

romania

f-16

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117614622_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_16593c333a861d8655ce62a50d2c080f.jpg

On Wednesday, the Romanian Defense Ministry said three F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of the Royal Netherlands Air Force arrived at the Romanian 86th military air base in Borcea for training, including of Ukrainian pilots. "Minister Angel Tilvar welcomed the arrival of three more F-16 aircraft in Romania, which will add to the eight already used ones at the European pilot training center. The center is a unique complex that provides training opportunities for domestic pilots, allied regional countries, as well as Ukraine," the ministry said.Earlier French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre explained Sputnik that private military companies from the US and Canada can be contracted to pilot F-16s in UkraineExpert stressed that training Ukrainian pilots is problematic due to their poor command of English and other issues.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that Russia would start hunting down Ukrainian F-16s as soon as they begin arriving. He added that Russian air defenses will need only about “20 days of work” to decimate the first batch of these jets supplied to Kiev.Vladimir Putin had a conversation with Russian military pilots in March and stressed that F-16 would change nothing for Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/f-16-training-base-in-romania-shows-nato-wants-to-drag-europe-into-ukrainian-crisis-1114954655.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

f-16, us arms for ukraine, f-16 romania, f-16 russia, ukraine conflict