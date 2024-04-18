International
Number of F-16s at Pilot Training Center in Romania Up to 11
The European F-16 pilot training center at the Romanian military air base in Borcea has 11 F-16 fighter jets at its disposal, the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the Romanian Defense Ministry said three F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of the Royal Netherlands Air Force arrived at the Romanian 86th military air base in Borcea for training, including of Ukrainian pilots. "Minister Angel Tilvar welcomed the arrival of three more F-16 aircraft in Romania, which will add to the eight already used ones at the European pilot training center. The center is a unique complex that provides training opportunities for domestic pilots, allied regional countries, as well as Ukraine," the ministry said.Earlier French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre explained Sputnik that private military companies from the US and Canada can be contracted to pilot F-16s in Ukraine
"There is a possibility to attract trained pilots. In fact, there are two private companies in the world: the Canadian Top Aces and the American Draken International - military companies that already have 100 percent trained pilots for F-16s... In the worst-case scenario, these two private military companies can be contracted to operate these aircraft in Ukraine," he said.
Expert stressed that training Ukrainian pilots is problematic due to their poor command of English and other issues.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that Russia would start hunting down Ukrainian F-16s as soon as they begin arriving. He added that Russian air defenses will need only about "20 days of work" to decimate the first batch of these jets supplied to Kiev.
Vladimir Putin had a conversation with Russian military pilots in March and stressed that F-16 would change nothing for Kiev.
"If they supply F-16s... I think, and you understand this better than anyone else..., this will not change the situation on the battlefield," Putin said.
Number of F-16s at Pilot Training Center in Romania Up to 11

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The European F-16 pilot training center at the Romanian military air base in Borcea has 11 F-16 fighter jets at its disposal, the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the Romanian Defense Ministry said three F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of the Royal Netherlands Air Force arrived at the Romanian 86th military air base in Borcea for training, including of Ukrainian pilots.
"Minister Angel Tilvar welcomed the arrival of three more F-16 aircraft in Romania, which will add to the eight already used ones at the European pilot training center. The center is a unique complex that provides training opportunities for domestic pilots, allied regional countries, as well as Ukraine," the ministry said.
Earlier French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre explained Sputnik that private military companies from the US and Canada can be contracted to pilot F-16s in Ukraine
"There is a possibility to attract trained pilots. In fact, there are two private companies in the world: the Canadian Top Aces and the American Draken International - military companies that already have 100 percent trained pilots for F-16s... In the worst-case scenario, these two private military companies can be contracted to operate these aircraft in Ukraine," he said.
Expert stressed that training Ukrainian pilots is problematic due to their poor command of English and other issues.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that Russia would start hunting down Ukrainian F-16s as soon as they begin arriving. He added that Russian air defenses will need only about “20 days of work” to decimate the first batch of these jets supplied to Kiev.
Vladimir Putin had a conversation with Russian military pilots in March and stressed that F-16 would change nothing for Kiev.
“If they supply F-16s... I think, and you understand this better than anyone else..., this will not change the situation on the battlefield,” Putin said.
