China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Curb Semiconductor Exports

Beijing has expressed serious concern over Japan's plans to tighten export controls in the semiconductor sector, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Monday, adding that the proposed measures may affect the trade between Chinese and Japanese enterprises and harm the stability of the global supply chain.
In March, Bloomberg reported that the United States was putting pressure on allies, including the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan, to mount pressure on China's access to semiconductor technology. In early 2023, the United States, the Netherlands and Japan agreed to tighten their export controls concerning the shipment of high-end chips to China in support of the Washington-led strategy to cut Beijing off from access to high-tech equipment.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing has expressed serious concern over Japan's plans to tighten export controls in the semiconductor sector, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Monday, adding that the proposed measures may affect the trade between Chinese and Japanese enterprises and harm the stability of the global supply chain.
"We have noticed that the Japanese government has announced plans to impose export controls on semiconductors and other semiconductor-related goods, China is expressing serious concern," the statement read.
The proposed measures may seriously affect the normal trade between Chinese and Japanese companies and disrupt the stability of the global supply chain, the statement said.
The commerce ministry is urging Japan to "correct wrong practices and jointly maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains," the statement also said.
"China will take necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of companies," the statement added.
In March, Bloomberg reported that the United States was putting pressure on allies, including the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan, to mount pressure on China's access to semiconductor technology
In early 2023, the United States, the Netherlands and Japan agreed to tighten their export controls concerning the shipment of high-end chips to China in support of the Washington-led strategy to cut Beijing off from access to high-tech equipment.