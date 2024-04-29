https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/majority-of-americans-disapprove-of-bidens-work-as-us-president---poll-1118167766.html

Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden's Work as US President - Poll

Sixty percent of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden's job as US president, a poll conducted by CNN showed.

The poll added that 71% of respondents do not approve of Biden’s policy on the Gaza conflict, and only 28% support it. At the same time, 49% of US citizens support former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election in the United States, with Biden gaining 43% of support, the report read on Sunday. The poll was conducted on April 18-23 and surveyed 1,212 people.On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,400 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

