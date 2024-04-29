https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/russian-tanks-give-ukrainian-amy-hell-wiping-out-its-strongholds-1118171414.html

Russian Tanks Give Ukrainian Amy Hell, Wiping Out Its Strongholds

Tank units from Russia's Primorye region are defeating Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds in the South Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Tank units from Russia's Primorye region are destroying Ukrainian strongholds in the southern Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Strikes on enemy fortifications are carried out by direct fire from a distance of up to one kilometer. At the same time, servicemen use shoot-and-scoot tactics.Earlier, the commander of a tank unit said that the Russian T-80 performs well on the offensive, because it starts and warms up quickly and approaches the enemy almost silently.The Russian T-80BVM is an advanced, modernized version of the T-80 tank series. Equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore gun, it boasts enhanced firepower and accuracy. The tank features an improved explosive reactive armor system for increased protection, as well as a more powerful engine and upgraded electronics for better mobility and situational awareness. The T-80BVM serves as a formidable asset in the Russian Armed Forces.

