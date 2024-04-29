Russian Tanks Give Ukrainian Amy Hell, Wiping Out Its Strongholds
08:31 GMT 29.04.2024 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 29.04.2024)
Tank crews in the Russian Armed Forces are highly trained and experienced professionals responsible for the operation and maintenance of the country’s extensive tank fleet. They play a crucial role on the battlefield, ensuring that Russian ground forces maintain their operational effectiveness.
Tank units from Russia's Primorye region are destroying Ukrainian strongholds in the southern Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The T-80BVM tank is one of the main combat vehicles of the eastern grouping. Hundreds of targets have already been successfully eliminated by tank crews from Primorye," the ministry said.
Strikes on enemy fortifications are carried out by direct fire from a distance of up to one kilometer. At the same time, servicemen use shoot-and-scoot tactics.
"Sometimes two vehicles can work on one target, and sometimes on two targets at the same time. One works on one, the other on the other, depending on the tasks," a T-80BVM tank commander said.
Earlier, the commander of a tank unit said that the Russian T-80 performs well on the offensive, because it starts and warms up quickly and approaches the enemy almost silently.
The Russian T-80BVM is an advanced, modernized version of the T-80 tank series. Equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore gun, it boasts enhanced firepower and accuracy. The tank features an improved explosive reactive armor system for increased protection, as well as a more powerful engine and upgraded electronics for better mobility and situational awareness. The T-80BVM serves as a formidable asset in the Russian Armed Forces.