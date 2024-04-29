https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/turkiye-supports-rutte-as-nato-chief--reports-1118174767.html

Turkiye Supports Rutte as NATO Chief – Reports

Turkiye Supports Rutte as NATO Chief – Reports

Sputnik International

Turkey has expressed support for outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Rutte's bid to head NATO, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Monday, citing sources in the military alliance.

2024-04-29T11:33+0000

2024-04-29T11:33+0000

2024-04-29T11:33+0000

world

mark rutte

jens stoltenberg

recep tayyip erdogan

nato

north atlantic treaty organization

turkiye

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:163:3077:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0bb3cbac84f11005e2661518b2d01e05.jpg

Rutte came to Istanbul last week for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the last holdouts. Only Turkiye, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania have not endorsed Rutte, who needs the support of all 32 member states to succeed Jens Stoltenberg. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in March that he would run for secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization but his candidacy has not been supported outside of eastern Europe. Stoltenberg's term as NATO chief was due to expire in October 2022 but it was extended for another year after a conflict broke out in Ukraine. In July, the alliance again extended his term for another year, until October 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO head after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/nato-chief-claims-us-aid-to-ukraine-not-too-late-but-delay-had-consequences-1118046689.html

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato chief, outgoing dutch prime minister rutte, turkey supports