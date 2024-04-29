https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/turkiye-supports-rutte-as-nato-chief--reports-1118174767.html
Turkiye Supports Rutte as NATO Chief – Reports
Turkiye Supports Rutte as NATO Chief – Reports
Sputnik International
Turkey has expressed support for outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Rutte's bid to head NATO, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Monday, citing sources in the military alliance.
2024-04-29T11:33+0000
2024-04-29T11:33+0000
2024-04-29T11:33+0000
world
mark rutte
jens stoltenberg
recep tayyip erdogan
nato
north atlantic treaty organization
turkiye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:163:3077:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0bb3cbac84f11005e2661518b2d01e05.jpg
Rutte came to Istanbul last week for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the last holdouts. Only Turkiye, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania have not endorsed Rutte, who needs the support of all 32 member states to succeed Jens Stoltenberg. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in March that he would run for secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization but his candidacy has not been supported outside of eastern Europe. Stoltenberg's term as NATO chief was due to expire in October 2022 but it was extended for another year after a conflict broke out in Ukraine. In July, the alliance again extended his term for another year, until October 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO head after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/nato-chief-claims-us-aid-to-ukraine-not-too-late-but-delay-had-consequences-1118046689.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d91c55c6f09b74ca34bfad80e7fa16f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato chief, outgoing dutch prime minister rutte, turkey supports
nato chief, outgoing dutch prime minister rutte, turkey supports
Turkiye Supports Rutte as NATO Chief – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkiye has expressed support for outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Rutte's bid to head NATO, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Monday, citing sources in the military alliance.
Rutte came to Istanbul last week for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
, one of the last holdouts. Only Turkiye, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania have not endorsed Rutte, who needs the support of all 32 member states to succeed Jens Stoltenberg.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in March that he would run for secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization but his candidacy has not been supported outside of eastern Europe.
Stoltenberg's term as NATO chief was due to expire in October 2022 but it was extended for another year after a conflict broke out in Ukraine. In July, the alliance again extended his term for another year, until October 2024. He is the second-longest serving NATO head after former Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns, who held the post from 1971 to 1984.