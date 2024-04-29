https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/uks-defense-of-israel-reveals-hypocrisy-cynical-abuse-of-human-rights-claims-1118168627.html

UK’s Defense of Israel Reveals Hypocrisy, Cynical Abuse of ‘Human Rights’ Claims

New light is being shed on the United Kingdom’s military and diplomatic ties with Israel as a report by Amnesty International accuses European countries of “grotesque double standards” in their alleged concern over human rights abuses.

New light is being shed on the United Kingdom’s military and diplomatic ties with Israel as a report by Amnesty International accuses European countries of “grotesque double standards” in their alleged concern over human rights abuses.The investigative journalism website Declassified UK examined a so-called Roadmap agreement between Israel and the UK that demonstrates Britain’s exceptional commitment to defending Israel.The investigative outlet has documented the strong military partnership between the two countries amidst Israel's operation in the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 34,000. Britain has reportedly flown 50 spying missions over the enclave while ferrying US weapons and equipment to the country from its nearby airbase in Cyprus.The country has repeatedly refused to share details of its extensive support for Israel with the public, issuing so-called “D Notices” that ban British media from reporting on certain defense-related stories.“We will continue to work together to keep our people safe from cyber, criminal and terrorist threats,” the agreement continues.Israel has historically attempted to delegitimize resistance by referring to Palestinian groups like Hamas and Hezbollah as “terrorist” organizations. But only a small handful of Western allies, along with the European Union, classify the groups as such.Meanwhile observers classify the 1946 bombing of Jerusalem’s King David Hotel as the first terrorist attack in the long-running Palestine-Israel conflict. The atrocity, which killed 91, was committed by the Zionist paramilitary group Irgun. Criminal groups such as Irgun and Lehi were instrumental in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine known as the Nakba, with Lehi openly referring to itself as a “terrorist” group.The modern state of Israel has continued to adopt such violent tactics against its critics in the region, carrying out massive bombing campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. But a separate section of the UK’s Roadmap entitled “Antisemitism, delegitimisation, and anti-Israel bias” details the countries’ strategy of deflecting criticism by accusing detractors of “disproportionate focus on Israel.”The UK and other European countries have repeatedly moved to crack down on pro-Palestine protests by accusing demonstrators of bias and “antisemitism.” Meanwhile mainstream media outlet BBC has punished employees for sharing pro-Palestine messages on social media.The revelation of the agreement comes as the London-based human rights group Amnesty International slams the UK for its selective concern over alleged human rights abuses. The organization’s searing indictment of Britain and other Western countries claimed the entire post-World War II human rights framework is “at risk of decimation” as global powers exploit their influence in international organizations to shield Israel from criticism.The group also criticized European countries’ repression of pro-Palestine activism as threatening key liberal freedoms of assembly and expression. Germany made headlines earlier this month after police in the country shut down a pro-Palestine conference taking place in Berlin, cutting off power to the venue where it was being held to force participants to disperse.Observers were shocked by video emerging online in recent days of German police beating and brutalizing pro-Palestine demonstrators. Similar scenes have emerged from US college campuses as politicians insist that freedom of speech does not apply to “antisemitic” anti-genocide protesters.Journalists have documented the historic use of human rights narratives by Western governments to attempt to delegitimize perceived enemies. At least 12 million people have been killed in wars backed by the United States and its allies since World War II while the country maintains the highest incarceration rate on the planet.

