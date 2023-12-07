https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/mums-the-word-uk-refuses-to-answer-queries-about-us-use-of-base-to-support-israel-1115464482.html

Mum’s the Word: UK Refuses to Answer Queries About US Use of Base to Support Israel

The UK Ministry of Defence is refusing to answer questions from the press and ministers of parliament about the extent of US use of the country’s air base in Cyprus, according to reporting in independent British media.

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence is refusing to answer questions from the press and ministers of parliament about the extent of US use of the country’s air base in Cyprus, according to reporting in independent British media.The development comes as mounting evidence, including public flight logs and reporting from Israel, indicates the United States is using RAF Akrotiri as a major hub to transport weapons in support of Israel’s military operations in the besieged Gaza Strip.“The Ministry of Defence does not comment on information about Allies’ operations,” replied defense minister James Heappey when asked about the subject by a Scottish MP.Additionally, the UK Ministry of Defense has issued a “D-Notice” to media outlets in the country discouraging them from publishing information that could be interpreted as harming “national security.” The UK government uses the tactic to silence reporting on military and intelligence matters.Former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn directly asked the British government on Monday whether the country’s troops are on the ground in Gaza, but the query again went unanswered.The UK government has likewise rebuffed broader questions about the extent of the country’s special forces in the region and intelligence sharing with Israel. They’ve also rejected calls to release the text of a military agreement signed with Israel in 2020.Sputnik has previously reported on US efforts to expand a secret military base in Israel’s Negev Desert. The US’ military support of Ukraine’s proxy conflict with Russia has reportedly led to the depletion of US weapons stockpiles. Now the country’s unyielding backing of Israel is presumably exacerbating the problem further.The German and Dutch governments have also reportedly deployed special forces to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 that the US National Security Agency (NSA) secretly uses British bases in Cyprus to conduct vast spying operations throughout the region.Snowden currently resides in Russia after fleeing US government reprisals for his whistleblowing activity.

