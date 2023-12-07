https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/mums-the-word-uk-refuses-to-answer-queries-about-us-use-of-base-to-support-israel-1115464482.html
The UK Ministry of Defence is refusing to answer questions from the press and ministers of parliament about the extent of US use of the country’s air base in Cyprus, according to reporting in independent British media.
Mum’s the Word: UK Refuses to Answer Queries About US Use of Base to Support Israel
The United States is reportedly using the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus as a hub of support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has killed upwards of 16,000.
The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence is refusing to answer questions from the press and ministers of parliament about the extent of US use of the country’s air base in Cyprus, according to reporting in independent British media.
The development comes as mounting evidence, including public flight logs
and reporting
from Israel, indicates the United States is using RAF Akrotiri as a major hub to transport weapons in support of Israel’s military operations in the besieged Gaza Strip.
“The Ministry of Defence does not comment on information about Allies’ operations,” replied
defense minister James Heappey when asked about the subject by a Scottish MP.
Additionally, the UK Ministry of Defense has issued
a “D-Notice” to media outlets in the country discouraging them from publishing information that could be interpreted as harming “national security.” The UK government uses the tactic to silence reporting on military and intelligence matters.
The notice was issued amidst speculation that UK Special Air Service (SAS) personnel are on the ground assisting Israel in Gaza. A UK media outlet reported in October that SAS forces had been sent to Cyprus.
Former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn directly asked the British government on Monday whether the country’s troops are on the ground in Gaza, but the query again went unanswered
.
The UK government has likewise rebuffed broader questions about the extent
of the country’s special forces in the region and intelligence sharing
with Israel. They’ve also rejected
calls to release the text of a military agreement signed with Israel in 2020.
Sputnik has previously reported
on US efforts to expand a secret military base in Israel’s Negev Desert. The US’ military support of Ukraine’s proxy conflict with Russia has reportedly
led to the depletion of US weapons stockpiles. Now the country’s unyielding backing of Israel is presumably exacerbating the problem further.
Unflattering headlines have been generated in recent months by the United States’ provision of banned cluster munitions to the Kiev regime. Both Ukraine and Israel have been observed using white phosphorus incendiary weapons, which are considered illegal because of the suffering they inflict on human targets.
As in the United States, polling shows the vast majority of UK citizens favor a ceasefire of hostilities in Gaza but the self-proclaimed constitutional monarchy is apparently plowing ahead with support for Israel regardless.
The German and Dutch governments have also reportedly
deployed special forces to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 that the US National Security Agency (NSA) secretly uses British bases in Cyprus to conduct vast spying operations
throughout the region.
Snowden currently resides in Russia after fleeing US government reprisals for his whistleblowing activity.