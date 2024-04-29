https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/us-aid-cant-buy-troops-ukrainian-soldier-says-no-one-willing-to-join-army-1118169794.html

US Aid Can't Buy Troops: Ukrainian Soldier Says 'No One' Willing to Join Army

The service member expressed pessimism over the Ukrainian military’s dire straits, noting the ubiquity of draft dodging in the country.

A Ukrainian soldier from the notorious Azov* battalion offered a frank analysis of the country’s war effort to a local news outlet this weekend.A shortage of personnel has wreaked havoc in the country’s armed forces in recent months, with fatigue contributing to a breakdown in discipline and effectiveness as troops are unable to be rotated. The dynamic was on display recently as Russia was able to liberate a village in the Donetsk People’s Republic reportedly almost unopposed.The one-legged soldier added that “literally no one” is willing to go to Ukraine’s front lines. It has emerged in recent weeks that multiple Ukrainian troops have refused to take orders from the country’s new commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who is viewed less favorably than former military head Valerii Zaluzhny.A senior Ukrainian military commander recently criticized Ukrainians demonstrating sympathy with draft dodgers in a social media post, claiming that “some of our citizens, unfortunately, no longer realize that their actions and public statements have turned into a powerful weapon in the hands of the enemy.” The commander slammed “bloggers and the free media” for their “moral support of draft avoidance.”*Azov battalion is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.

