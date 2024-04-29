https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/us-aid-cant-buy-troops-ukrainian-soldier-says-no-one-willing-to-join-army-1118169794.html
US Aid Can't Buy Troops: Ukrainian Soldier Says 'No One' Willing to Join Army
US Aid Can't Buy Troops: Ukrainian Soldier Says 'No One' Willing to Join Army
Sputnik International
The service member expressed pessimism over the Ukrainian military’s dire straits, noting the ubiquity of draft dodging in the country.
2024-04-29T05:00+0000
2024-04-29T05:00+0000
2024-04-29T05:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
azov
russia
armed forces of ukraine
donetsk people’s republic
draft dodger
neo-nazism
neo-nazis
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/12/1097422994_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d6a475cd090f1a389cf902faf6023995.jpg
A Ukrainian soldier from the notorious Azov* battalion offered a frank analysis of the country’s war effort to a local news outlet this weekend.A shortage of personnel has wreaked havoc in the country’s armed forces in recent months, with fatigue contributing to a breakdown in discipline and effectiveness as troops are unable to be rotated. The dynamic was on display recently as Russia was able to liberate a village in the Donetsk People’s Republic reportedly almost unopposed.The one-legged soldier added that “literally no one” is willing to go to Ukraine’s front lines. It has emerged in recent weeks that multiple Ukrainian troops have refused to take orders from the country’s new commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who is viewed less favorably than former military head Valerii Zaluzhny.A senior Ukrainian military commander recently criticized Ukrainians demonstrating sympathy with draft dodgers in a social media post, claiming that “some of our citizens, unfortunately, no longer realize that their actions and public statements have turned into a powerful weapon in the hands of the enemy.” The commander slammed “bloggers and the free media” for their “moral support of draft avoidance.”*Azov battalion is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russia-liberates-three-villages-near-avdeyevka-1117073937.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/ukrainian-conscription-officers-assault-attempt-to-press-gang-14-year-old-1117804630.html
ukraine
azov
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/12/1097422994_162:0:1122:720_1920x0_80_0_0_52f5b87e6ef502f287e3b21be1a13d14.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
ukraine draft dodging, ukraine no one will join army, azov guy is sad, ukraine armed forces cant get recruits, ukraine conscription officers, ukraine army breakdown, canon fodder, draft dodgers, collapse in ukraine, russia wins, ukraine loses
ukraine draft dodging, ukraine no one will join army, azov guy is sad, ukraine armed forces cant get recruits, ukraine conscription officers, ukraine army breakdown, canon fodder, draft dodgers, collapse in ukraine, russia wins, ukraine loses
US Aid Can't Buy Troops: Ukrainian Soldier Says 'No One' Willing to Join Army
05:00 GMT 29.04.2024 (Updated: 05:08 GMT 29.04.2024)
The service member expressed pessimism over the Ukrainian military’s dire straits, noting the ubiquity of draft dodging in the country.
A Ukrainian soldier from the notorious Azov* battalion offered a frank analysis
of the country’s war effort to a local news outlet this weekend.
“No one is willing to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine nowadays,” said the soldier, identified as “Niko,” to a local online news outlet. The soldier continues to fight on despite having lost one of his legs in combat, insisting that there is no one to replace him.
A shortage of personnel has wreaked havoc in the country’s armed forces in recent months, with fatigue contributing to a breakdown in discipline and effectiveness as troops are unable to be rotated. The dynamic was on display recently as Russia was able to liberate a village in the Donetsk People’s Republic reportedly almost unopposed.
The one-legged soldier added that “literally no one” is willing to go to Ukraine’s front lines. It has emerged in recent weeks that multiple Ukrainian troops have refused to take orders from the country’s new commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who is viewed less favorably than former military head Valerii Zaluzhny.
Fighting-age Ukrainians “do whatever they come up with” to try to escape the draft, the soldier added, including “swimming across the Tisza River and drowning themselves in there.” Some 22 Ukrainians have reportedly died attempting to cross the river separating Ukraine from Romania.
A senior Ukrainian military commander recently criticized Ukrainians demonstrating sympathy with draft dodgers in a social media post, claiming that “some of our citizens, unfortunately, no longer realize that their actions and public statements have turned into a powerful weapon in the hands of the enemy.” The commander slammed “bloggers and the free media” for their “moral support of draft avoidance.”
*Azov battalion is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.