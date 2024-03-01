https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russia-liberates-three-villages-near-avdeyevka-1117073937.html

Russia Liberates Three Villages Near Avdeyevka

Troops also repelled 48 attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in which Kiev's losses amounted to more than 2,600 soldiers and 23 tanks, including US-made Abrams, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

“In the Avdeyevka region, units of the Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the settlements of Lastochkino, Severnoye, Petrovskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and continued to advance in a western direction,” the ministry reported.Russian forces, supported by aviation and artillery, defeated concentrations of troops and equipment of the 23rd, 24th, 53rd, 61st, 110th Mechanized, 59th Motorized Infantry and 3rd Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the 103rd and 107th Defense Brigades in the areas of the settlements of Netaylovo, Ocheretino, Mayorsk and Rozovka of the DPR. “Also, 48 counterattacks of assault units were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Leninskoye, Tonenkoye, Orlovka and Pervomaiskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the course of a week in this region, the enemy lost over 2,600 troops, 23 tanks, including US-made Abrams, 45 armored combat vehicles, 83 vehicles, as well as 26 field artillery pieces,” the Ministry of Defense said.The Russian Armed Forces also repelled 18 Ukrainian counterattacks in the past week near Donetsk, where Ukraine lost over 2,800 soldiers."The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the specified period amounted to more than 2,835 military personnel, seven tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 49 vehicles and 24 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 890 soldiers in the South Donetsk region.The Russian troops also repelled 30 counterattacks near Kupyansk, where Ukraine lost over 755 soldiers. In the Kherson region, Russian forces repelled seven attacks in the Rabotino area, while Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers.

