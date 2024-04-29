https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/western-banks-pay-over-850mln-in-taxes-in-russia-in-2023---reports-1118172421.html
Western Banks Pay Over $850Mln in Taxes in Russia in 2023 - Reports
Western Banks Pay Over $850Mln in Taxes in Russia in 2023 - Reports
Sputnik International
The largest European banks that continue to operate in Russia paid more than 800 million euros ($857 million) in taxes in 2023, which is four times more than before the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
2024-04-29T09:14+0000
2024-04-29T09:14+0000
2024-04-29T10:00+0000
russia
russia
bank
tax
taxes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111230372_0:262:2938:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_f1f1764ad16fcae5724d1dce749496c7.jpg
Raiffeisen Bank International, UniCredit, ING, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and OTP reported that their combined profits in 2023 amounted to more than 3 billion euros, which is three times more than in 2021, the report said. More than half of tax payments in 2023 correspond to Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International, the report read. The report noted that the payment of taxes by European banks is an example of how foreign companies remaining in Russia help the country maintain financial stability, despite a large-scale sanctions campaign against Moscow. At the same time, foreign creditors benefited not only from the increased interest rate, but also from sanctions against Russian banks, as they lost access to international payment systems, which increased the attractiveness of Western banks for clients in Russia, the newspaper reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/russia-uses-national-currencies-in-85-of-trade-with-brics---central-bank-head-1116491290.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111230372_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f281f5e84eaa770b4afe987b0779cbb1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
european banks, operate in russia, russia’s special military operation in ukraine, taxes in russia
european banks, operate in russia, russia’s special military operation in ukraine, taxes in russia
Western Banks Pay Over $850Mln in Taxes in Russia in 2023 - Reports
09:14 GMT 29.04.2024 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 29.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The largest European banks that continue to operate in Russia paid more than 800 million euros ($857 million) in taxes in 2023, which is four times more than before the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Raiffeisen Bank International, UniCredit, ING, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and OTP reported that their combined profits in 2023 amounted to more than 3 billion euros, which is three times more than in 2021, the report said. More than half of tax payments in 2023 correspond to Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International, the report read.
The report noted that the payment of taxes by European banks is an example of how foreign companies remaining in Russia help the country maintain financial stability, despite a large-scale sanctions campaign
against Moscow.
At the same time, foreign creditors benefited not only from the increased interest rate, but also from sanctions against Russian banks, as they lost access to international payment systems, which increased the attractiveness of Western banks for clients in Russia, the newspaper reported.