Russia Uses National Currencies in 85% of Trade With BRICS - Central Bank Head

The share of the BRICS countries in Russia's trade balance has doubled in two years to 40%, and settlements with those countries in national currencies have more than tripled to 85%, Russian Central Bank Head Elvira Nabiullina told Sputnik

National Currencies in Trade Within Brics"Their share in trade with BRICS is now about 85%, two years ago it was 26%," Nabiullina said, commenting on the share of national currencies in Russia's trade with BRICS. The share of the BRICS countries in Russia's foreign trade has significantly grown, she added. Considering Use of Digital Currencies The Russian Central Bank is currently negotiating with many friendly countries on cross–border settlements in digital currencies, Nabiullina also mentioned.Many countries are now thinking about introducing digital currencies of central banks, Nabiullina added.Other Countries Joining Russia's Financial Transfer SystemRussia is also discussing the integration of national financial messaging systems with other BRICS members. There are currently 159 foreign participants from 20 countries that have already joined the Russian platform.

