Biden Uses Ukraine 'to Have His Political Cake and Eat It Too'
Biden Uses Ukraine 'to Have His Political Cake and Eat It Too'
Financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo has provided insights into the implications of the recent commitment by the Biden administration to fund Ukraine for the next decade.
Financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo has provided insights into the implications of the recent commitment by the Biden administration to fund Ukraine for the next decade. He delved into the short-term and long-term impacts on the US economy, as well as the underlying motives behind such a move.Discussing the broader context, Luongo emphasized that the Ukrainian conflict goes beyond mere profiteering by the Military-Industrial Complex.He highlighted the role of the US and its allies in pursuing a neocolonial agenda, contrasting it with Russia's rejection of such terms.In response to claims by the Biden administration that military aid to Ukraine creates jobs in the US, Luongo dismissed it as a distraction tactic. He pointed to recent reports of job losses in the US and criticized the "the Bureau of Labor Statistics has consistently put out numbers that defy description trying to paint a rosy picture for the US economy" amidst rising inflation and other challenges.Luongo further questioned the Biden administration's portrayal of military aid to Ukraine as beneficial for the overall US economy. He suggested that the primary beneficiaries are Military-Industrial Complex-related enterprises, rather than the broader American public. He also raised concerns about potential personal interests driving Biden's stance on the issue.Regarding the financial implications, Luongo suggested that while the immediate impact on the US economy might not be significant given the scale of funding, the commitment signifies a deeper geopolitical maneuver.
Biden Uses Ukraine 'to Have His Political Cake and Eat It Too'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that representatives of Ukraine and the US were negotiating the volume of military, financial and other support for Ukraine for the next 10 years. However, such an agreement, if signed, may not serve Ukraine's interests at all.
Discussing the broader context, Luongo emphasized that the Ukrainian conflict goes beyond mere profiteering by the Military-Industrial Complex.
"This is much... bigger than the petty corruption of some US MI-complex oligarchs. This conflict is about perpetuating a neocolonial system of extraction by the West and monopoly control of trade routes around the main waterways connection Europe, Asia and Africa", argued Luongo.
He highlighted the role of the US and its allies in pursuing a neocolonial agenda, contrasting it with Russia's rejection of such terms.
In response to claims by the Biden administration that military aid to Ukraine creates jobs in the US, Luongo dismissed it as a distraction tactic. He pointed to recent reports of job losses in the US and criticized the "the Bureau of Labor Statistics has consistently put out numbers that defy description trying to paint a rosy picture for the US economy" amidst rising inflation and other challenges.
Luongo further questioned the Biden administration's portrayal of military aid to Ukraine as beneficial for the overall US economy. He suggested that the primary beneficiaries are Military-Industrial Complex-related enterprises, rather than the broader American public. He also raised concerns about potential personal interests driving Biden's stance on the issue.
Regarding the financial implications, Luongo suggested that while the immediate impact on the US economy might not be significant given the scale of funding, the commitment signifies a deeper geopolitical maneuver.
"I think that is a very bad assumption, and a pointed provocation towards Russia. It implies that NATO will be able to guarantee this deal with Ukraine... It implies this conflict is nowhere near over...," stated Luongo.
