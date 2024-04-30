https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/biden-uses-ukraine-to-have-his-political-cake-and-eat-it-too-1118186480.html

Biden Uses Ukraine 'to Have His Political Cake and Eat It Too'

Biden Uses Ukraine 'to Have His Political Cake and Eat It Too'

Sputnik International

Financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo has provided insights into the implications of the recent commitment by the Biden administration to fund Ukraine for the next decade.

2024-04-30T04:29+0000

2024-04-30T04:29+0000

2024-04-30T04:29+0000

analysis

us

ukraine

tom luongo

joe biden

russia

nato

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118129636_0:189:3226:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_ebf192558c4b8f3df76c3b4bf5220437.jpg

Financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo has provided insights into the implications of the recent commitment by the Biden administration to fund Ukraine for the next decade. He delved into the short-term and long-term impacts on the US economy, as well as the underlying motives behind such a move.Discussing the broader context, Luongo emphasized that the Ukrainian conflict goes beyond mere profiteering by the Military-Industrial Complex.He highlighted the role of the US and its allies in pursuing a neocolonial agenda, contrasting it with Russia's rejection of such terms.In response to claims by the Biden administration that military aid to Ukraine creates jobs in the US, Luongo dismissed it as a distraction tactic. He pointed to recent reports of job losses in the US and criticized the "the Bureau of Labor Statistics has consistently put out numbers that defy description trying to paint a rosy picture for the US economy" amidst rising inflation and other challenges.Luongo further questioned the Biden administration's portrayal of military aid to Ukraine as beneficial for the overall US economy. He suggested that the primary beneficiaries are Military-Industrial Complex-related enterprises, rather than the broader American public. He also raised concerns about potential personal interests driving Biden's stance on the issue.Regarding the financial implications, Luongo suggested that while the immediate impact on the US economy might not be significant given the scale of funding, the commitment signifies a deeper geopolitical maneuver.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/delusional-10-year-ukraine-funding-plan-may-be-straw-that-breaks-us-economic-empires-back-1118180424.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/ukraines-push-for-security-pact-with-us-foreshadows-looming-military-collapse---analyst-1118170362.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us ukraine stance, why us help ukraine, us foreign aid programs, tom luongo, us role in the ukrainian crisis