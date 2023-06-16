International
Biden Trashes Reporter Asking 'Dumb Question' About His Ukraine Corruption Case
The president and his son are under investigation by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee over allegations that they ran an illegal ‘pay-to-play’ corruption scheme involving cash payments to Hunter Biden in exchange for access to his powerful father while Joe Biden was serving as vice president. The Bidens deny any wrongdoing.
A reporter received a sharp rebuke from President Biden on Thursday after asking him point blank about the corruption scandal bearing down on his administration."Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden replied, smiling broadly, after which reporters were asked to leave the room.The "dumb question" referred to by the reporter relates to a June 2020 FBI record featuring the testimony of a confidential human source, who told the US domestic intelligence agency that Mr. Biden received $5 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company on whose board Biden’s son Hunter also enjoyed a lucrative no-show job from 2014-2019.The payoff was reportedly made during Joe Biden’s tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president, during which time he played a central role in running US policy on Ukraine (to the point where he would brag publicly about having a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma fired by threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan agreement to Kiev).The FBI made the document accessible to House Oversight Committee lawmakers after committee chairman James Comer threatened to hold agency director Chrisopher Wray in contempt of Congress.The bombshell revelations help bring the Biden-Ukraine-Trump saga full circle, with the former president famously impeached by the then-Democratic Party-controlled House in late 2019 but cleared by the Senate in early 2020 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump’s crime? Asking then-recently elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reopen a probe into the former vice president’s role in the prosecutor’s firing.Trump has claimed repeatedly in recent months that he could bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end in "one day" if reelected in 2024. Zelensky cast doubt on this idea in an interview with US media on Thursday, asking why Trump didn’t stop the fighting "earlier" while he was president, "when the war was going on here" – a reference to the conflict in the Donbass which began in 2014 following the US-backed coup in Kiev.Some observers believe Trump's strategy to end the conflict could revolve around threatening to drop US support for Ukraine unless Kiev agrees to negotiate with Russia, and dropping the current administration's pledge on an "open door" for possible Ukrainian membership in NATO.
ukraine
Ilya Tsukanov
A reporter received a sharp rebuke from President Biden on Thursday after asking him point blank about the corruption scandal bearing down on his administration.

"Why did the Ukraine-FBI informant file refer to you as 'the Big Guy', President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?" a reporter asked.

"Why do you ask such a dumb question?" Biden replied, smiling broadly, after which reporters were asked to leave the room.
The "dumb question" referred to by the reporter relates to a June 2020 FBI record featuring the testimony of a confidential human source, who told the US domestic intelligence agency that Mr. Biden received $5 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company on whose board Biden’s son Hunter also enjoyed a lucrative no-show job from 2014-2019.
The payoff was reportedly made during Joe Biden’s tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president, during which time he played a central role in running US policy on Ukraine (to the point where he would brag publicly about having a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma fired by threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan agreement to Kiev).
The FBI made the document accessible to House Oversight Committee lawmakers after committee chairman James Comer threatened to hold agency director Chrisopher Wray in contempt of Congress.
The bombshell revelations help bring the Biden-Ukraine-Trump saga full circle, with the former president famously impeached by the then-Democratic Party-controlled House in late 2019 but cleared by the Senate in early 2020 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump’s crime? Asking then-recently elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reopen a probe into the former vice president’s role in the prosecutor’s firing.
Trump has claimed repeatedly in recent months that he could bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end in "one day" if reelected in 2024. Zelensky cast doubt on this idea in an interview with US media on Thursday, asking why Trump didn’t stop the fighting "earlier" while he was president, "when the war was going on here" – a reference to the conflict in the Donbass which began in 2014 following the US-backed coup in Kiev.
Some observers believe Trump's strategy to end the conflict could revolve around threatening to drop US support for Ukraine unless Kiev agrees to negotiate with Russia, and dropping the current administration's pledge on an "open door" for possible Ukrainian membership in NATO.
