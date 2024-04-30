https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/hamas-considering-new-hostage-deal-proposal-to-release-33-hostages---reports-1118186534.html

Hamas Considering New Hostage Deal Proposal to Release 33 Hostages - Reports

Hamas Considering New Hostage Deal Proposal to Release 33 Hostages - Reports

Sputnik International

Hamas is considering a new proposal for the hostage deal, presented by Egypt, which would require the movement to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, CNN reported, citing a source.

2024-04-30T04:25+0000

2024-04-30T04:25+0000

2024-04-30T04:25+0000

world

israel

gaza strip

middle east

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

hostage

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116835622_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_38f5246d75b58c62dd9bcac1055275d4.jpg

The new two-phase proposal was drawn up with the help of Israel, the broadcaster reported on Monday. The first phase of the agreement includes the release of 20-33 hostages over several weeks in exchange for a pause in fighting and the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, the report said, adding that the duration of the ceasefire will depend on the number of hostages released. As part of the second phase of the deal, Hamas was asked to exchange remaining hostages, including Israeli soldiers, and the bodies for even more Palestinian prisoners, the report added. A delegation of Israeli intelligence, military and security officials will travel to Cairo on Tuesday to await a response from Hamas, the report noted. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,400 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza. In early April, a new round of the Israeli-Hamas talks started in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The ceasefire proposal made at the talks provided for the release of 40 Israeli hostages in exchange for 900 Palestinian prisoners as a part of a three-stage plan adopted by international mediators. Hamas largely rejected the proposal, saying it would present its own plan for a permanent end to the conflict in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/democrats-and-republicans-deaf-to-their-voters-opposing-ukraine-and-gaza-conflicts-1118176675.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new hostage deal, temporary ceasefire, gaza strip