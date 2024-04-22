https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/israeli-intelligence-chief-resigns-over-failure-to-prevent-hamas-october-attack---idf-1118052731.html

Israeli Intelligence Chief Resigns Over Failure to Prevent Hamas October Attack - IDF

The head of the Israeli Directorate of Military Intelligence, Aharon Haliva, on Monday announced his resignation because of the reconnaissance department's failure to prevent the attack of Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In coordination with the Chief of the General Staff [Herzi Halevi], the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Aharon Haliva, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the Head of the Intelligence Directorate for the events of October 7," the IDF said on X. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza. On April 7, a new round of the Israeli-Hamas talks started in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The ceasefire proposal made at the talks provided for the release of 40 Israeli hostages in exchange for 900 Palestinian prisoners as a part of a three-stage plan adopted by international mediators. Hamas largely rejected the proposal, saying it would present its own plan for a permanent end to the conflict in the region.

