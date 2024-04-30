Multiple Flaws & 'Component Failures' Plague New Lockheed Martin-Made F-35s
© AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 performs aerobatic maneuvers at Aero India 2023, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
The US F-35 program has been beset with problems, struggling with reliability and extended “fix times” for “critical failures,” a Pentagon report revealed at the start of the year. It added that the fleet of F-35 fighter jets was falling short of reliability and maintainability standards set in the Operational Requirements Document.
Five new Lockheed Martin-made F-35C Joint Strike Fighters delivered to a US Marine Corps fighter squadron in 2023 displayed alarming quality problems, according to a memo obtained by Defense News.
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311 (VMFA-311) based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, was re-designated as an F-35C unit in April 2023. However, once it started to receive the new F-35Cs, numerous flaws were found in practically all of the jets, which had already put in from 14 to 157 total flight hours, as per the memo.
Written by VMFA-311 commander Lt. Col. Michael Fisher, the document deplored an array of “persistent aircraft delivery discrepancies and premature component failures occurring at Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311.”
The jets were discovered to have issues such as:
Fuel contaminated with Krytox, a high-temperature lubricating grease.
Metal shavings in fuel that had to be disposed of.
Failed parts, such as electronic units, power and thermal management system controllers, an electric-hydrostatic actuator, panoramic cockpit display, backup oxygen system bottle, etc. needed replacement.
Incorrectly assembled parts with seals and segments not installed correctly, needing reorganization.
A plastic scraper found protruding from the wing fold of a jet post-flight.
Fixing the issues required over 700 hours of work, the January 7 memo added.
The F-35C is a version of the Joint Strike Fighter used by the US Navy and Marine Corps. Able to take off from and land on aircraft carriers, each plane is estimated to cost around $94.4 million.
“F-35 readiness continues to plague the Marine Corps and degrade our ability to be the nation’s stand-in force. The number of failed components, expended man-hours and lost sorties is unacceptable to maintain a baseline level of proficiency and consistency at the operational level. An F-35 ready room and maintenance department needs to believe in the quality and production of each F-35 aircraft,” VMFA-311 commander Lt. Col. Michael Fisher wrote.
Lockheed Martin is working closely with the Marine Corps, the F-35 Joint Program Office, and the Defense Contract Management Agency to address the concerns, the corporation said in a statement to the outlet.
The memo comes as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 542 in North Carolina was also reported to have received four F-35Bs that required repairs from the outset.
It should be noted that overall, the F-35 program has been plagued with problems and riddled with delays. Last year, continued issues with the software for firing its weapons beset Lockheed Martin's upgraded versions of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, delaying the jets' delivery to the US Armed Forces.
Earlier this year, an Office of the Director, Operational Test, and Evaluation (DOT&E) report revealed that the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter still suffers from at least 65 basic deficiencies, failing to meet basic testing specifications.
The February Pentagon report cited immature and deficient Block 4 mission systems software and avionics stability problems with the new Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) hardware going into Lot 15 production aircraft. As a result, deliveries of aircraft in the specified TR-3 configuration were put on hold.
6 September 2023, 23:06 GMT