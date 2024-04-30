https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/multiple-flaws--component-failures-plague-new-lockheed-martin-made-f-35s-1118188058.html

Multiple Flaws & 'Component Failures' Plague New Lockheed Martin-Made F-35s

Five new Lockheed Martin-made F-35C Joint Strike Fighters delivered to a US Marine Corps fighter squadron in 2023 displayed alarming quality problems, according to a memo obtained by Defense News.

Five new Lockheed Martin-made F-35C Joint Strike Fighters delivered to a US Marine Corps fighter squadron in 2023 displayed alarming quality problems, according to a memo obtained by Defense News.Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311 (VMFA-311) based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, was re-designated as an F-35C unit in April 2023. However, once it started to receive the new F-35Cs, numerous flaws were found in practically all of the jets, which had already put in from 14 to 157 total flight hours, as per the memo.Written by VMFA-311 commander Lt. Col. Michael Fisher, the document deplored an array of “persistent aircraft delivery discrepancies and premature component failures occurring at Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311.”The jets were discovered to have issues such as:Fixing the issues required over 700 hours of work, the January 7 memo added.Lockheed Martin is working closely with the Marine Corps, the F-35 Joint Program Office, and the Defense Contract Management Agency to address the concerns, the corporation said in a statement to the outlet.The memo comes as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 542 in North Carolina was also reported to have received four F-35Bs that required repairs from the outset.It should be noted that overall, the F-35 program has been plagued with problems and riddled with delays. Last year, continued issues with the software for firing its weapons beset Lockheed Martin's upgraded versions of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, delaying the jets' delivery to the US Armed Forces.Earlier this year, an Office of the Director, Operational Test, and Evaluation (DOT&E) report revealed that the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter still suffers from at least 65 basic deficiencies, failing to meet basic testing specifications.The February Pentagon report cited immature and deficient Block 4 mission systems software and avionics stability problems with the new Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) hardware going into Lot 15 production aircraft. As a result, deliveries of aircraft in the specified TR-3 configuration were put on hold.

