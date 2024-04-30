International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/over-90-lawyers-ask-biden-to-stop-military-aid-to-israel-due-to-actions-in-gaza---reports-1118187199.html
Over 90 Lawyers Ask Biden to Stop Military Aid to Israel Due to Actions in Gaza - Reports
Over 90 Lawyers Ask Biden to Stop Military Aid to Israel Due to Actions in Gaza - Reports
Sputnik International
A group of more than 90 lawyers, including at least 20 from the presidential administration, is calling on US President Joe Biden to stop military aid to Israel because of its actions in the Gaza Strip, which they say contradict US and international humanitarian law, Politico reported.
2024-04-30T05:28+0000
2024-04-30T05:28+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
joe biden
americans
gaza strip
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117972421_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e77862e341a87775c1d0c2ef421b0540.jpg
Lawyers argue that Israel may have violated US arms export control laws, as well as the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit disproportionate attacks on civilians, the report said on Monday, citing lawyers’ letter. In addition, they call on the US Department of Justice to investigate potential war crimes that US citizens could have committed while serving in the Israeli army, the report added. In total, the letter was signed by lawyers from various departments, including the US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as from the European Commission and the private sector.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/new-israeli-hostage-deal-proposal-involves-restoring-sustainable-calm-in-gaza---reports-1118154757.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117972421_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67291a4eedb9f15bb7afa952aedcd17a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president joe biden, gaza strip, international humanitarian law
us president joe biden, gaza strip, international humanitarian law

Over 90 Lawyers Ask Biden to Stop Military Aid to Israel Due to Actions in Gaza - Reports

05:28 GMT 30.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / -People look for salvageable items amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip on April 16, 2024.
People look for salvageable items amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip on April 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of more than 90 lawyers, including at least 20 from the presidential administration, is calling on US President Joe Biden to stop military aid to Israel because of its actions in the Gaza Strip, which they say contradict US and international humanitarian law, Politico reported.
Lawyers argue that Israel may have violated US arms export control laws, as well as the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit disproportionate attacks on civilians, the report said on Monday, citing lawyers’ letter. In addition, they call on the US Department of Justice to investigate potential war crimes that US citizens could have committed while serving in the Israeli army, the report added.

"The law is clear and aligned with the majority of Americans who believe the US should cease arms shipments to Israel until it stops its military operation in Gaza," the newspaper reported, quoting the letter.

Palestinians flee from east to west of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, during the ongoing Israeli bombardment, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
World
New Israeli Hostage Deal Proposal Involves Restoring ‘Sustainable Calm' in Gaza - Reports
28 April, 06:48 GMT
In total, the letter was signed by lawyers from various departments, including the US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as from the European Commission and the private sector.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала