Over 90 Lawyers Ask Biden to Stop Military Aid to Israel Due to Actions in Gaza - Reports

Over 90 Lawyers Ask Biden to Stop Military Aid to Israel Due to Actions in Gaza - Reports

A group of more than 90 lawyers, including at least 20 from the presidential administration, is calling on US President Joe Biden to stop military aid to Israel because of its actions in the Gaza Strip, which they say contradict US and international humanitarian law, Politico reported.

Lawyers argue that Israel may have violated US arms export control laws, as well as the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit disproportionate attacks on civilians, the report said on Monday, citing lawyers’ letter. In addition, they call on the US Department of Justice to investigate potential war crimes that US citizens could have committed while serving in the Israeli army, the report added. In total, the letter was signed by lawyers from various departments, including the US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as from the European Commission and the private sector.

