New Israeli Hostage Deal Proposal Involves Restoring ‘Sustainable Calm' in Gaza - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel's new proposal for a hostage deal with Palestinian movement Hamas involves the "restoration of sustainable calm" in the Gaza Strip after the first stage of hostage release, the Axios news portal reported, citing two Israeli officials.
The report added on Saturday that the new proposal was drawn up by the Israeli negotiating team together with the Egyptian intelligence officials.
On Friday, Hamas said that the movement received the new proposal and would study it, the report said.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza
, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,300 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.