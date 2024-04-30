https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/russia-supports-creating-un-based-mechanisms-to-fight-disinformation-1118186100.html

Russia Supports Creating UN-Based Mechanisms to Fight Disinformation

Sputnik International

Russia supports creating UN-based mechanisms to fight disinformation, however, the current Principles for Information Integrity initiative raises a lot of questions among the UN member states.

"Russia fully supports the creation of UN -based transparent mechanisms to combat disinformation," Polyanskiy said.However, the proposed new initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - UN Global Principles for Information Integrity (formerly the Code of Conduct on Digital Platforms) - raises many questions among member states, he said. If the United Nations Secretariat plans to release an initiative that will be followed by member states, then an in-depth, truly broad consultation is required, Polyanskiy said. "Otherwise, you will end up with an inconsistent 'stillborn product,'" Polyanskiy added.

