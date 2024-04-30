International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/russia-supports-creating-un-based-mechanisms-to-fight-disinformation-1118186100.html
Russia Supports Creating UN-Based Mechanisms to Fight Disinformation
Russia Supports Creating UN-Based Mechanisms to Fight Disinformation
Sputnik International
Russia supports creating UN-based mechanisms to fight disinformation, however, the current Principles for Information Integrity initiative raises a lot of questions among the UN member states.
2024-04-30T03:29+0000
2024-04-30T03:29+0000
world
the united nations (un)
russia
dmitry polyanskiy
disinformation
propaganda
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107949/62/1079496225_0:0:3338:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_47c3ce69b860e15d0c5cbff05e17fe51.jpg
"Russia fully supports the creation of UN -based transparent mechanisms to combat disinformation," Polyanskiy said.However, the proposed new initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - UN Global Principles for Information Integrity (formerly the Code of Conduct on Digital Platforms) - raises many questions among member states, he said. If the United Nations Secretariat plans to release an initiative that will be followed by member states, then an in-depth, truly broad consultation is required, Polyanskiy said. "Otherwise, you will end up with an inconsistent 'stillborn product,'" Polyanskiy added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/debunking-western-propaganda-the-truth-about-russia--1117076982.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107949/62/1079496225_417:0:3148:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a45678ae06fb830ac6fb5d002002acd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wetsern media disinformation, western propaganda, un principles for information integrity, true information un
wetsern media disinformation, western propaganda, un principles for information integrity, true information un

Russia Supports Creating UN-Based Mechanisms to Fight Disinformation

03:29 GMT 30.04.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Caballero-ReynoldsSecretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - Russia supports creating UN-based mechanisms to fight disinformation, however, the current Principles for Information Integrity initiative raises a lot of questions among the UN member states, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the world body Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
"Russia fully supports the creation of UN -based transparent mechanisms to combat disinformation," Polyanskiy said.
However, the proposed new initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - UN Global Principles for Information Integrity (formerly the Code of Conduct on Digital Platforms) - raises many questions among member states, he said.
"In particular, we note the non-transparent nature of the work on the document, which, even in an interim version, was never presented after three rounds of consultations," Polyanskiy said.
If the United Nations Secretariat plans to release an initiative that will be followed by member states, then an in-depth, truly broad consultation is required, Polyanskiy said.
"Otherwise, you will end up with an inconsistent 'stillborn product,'" Polyanskiy added.
Debunking Western Propaganda: The Truth About Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2024
New Rules
Debunking Western Propaganda: The Truth About Russia
1 March, 14:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала