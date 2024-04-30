https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/russia-supports-creating-un-based-mechanisms-to-fight-disinformation-1118186100.html
Russia Supports Creating UN-Based Mechanisms to Fight Disinformation
Russia Supports Creating UN-Based Mechanisms to Fight Disinformation
Sputnik International
Russia supports creating UN-based mechanisms to fight disinformation, however, the current Principles for Information Integrity initiative raises a lot of questions among the UN member states.
2024-04-30T03:29+0000
2024-04-30T03:29+0000
2024-04-30T03:29+0000
world
the united nations (un)
russia
dmitry polyanskiy
disinformation
propaganda
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107949/62/1079496225_0:0:3338:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_47c3ce69b860e15d0c5cbff05e17fe51.jpg
"Russia fully supports the creation of UN -based transparent mechanisms to combat disinformation," Polyanskiy said.However, the proposed new initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - UN Global Principles for Information Integrity (formerly the Code of Conduct on Digital Platforms) - raises many questions among member states, he said. If the United Nations Secretariat plans to release an initiative that will be followed by member states, then an in-depth, truly broad consultation is required, Polyanskiy said. "Otherwise, you will end up with an inconsistent 'stillborn product,'" Polyanskiy added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/debunking-western-propaganda-the-truth-about-russia--1117076982.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107949/62/1079496225_417:0:3148:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a45678ae06fb830ac6fb5d002002acd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
wetsern media disinformation, western propaganda, un principles for information integrity, true information un
wetsern media disinformation, western propaganda, un principles for information integrity, true information un
Russia Supports Creating UN-Based Mechanisms to Fight Disinformation
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - Russia supports creating UN-based mechanisms to fight disinformation, however, the current Principles for Information Integrity initiative raises a lot of questions among the UN member states, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the world body Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
"Russia fully supports the creation of UN -based transparent mechanisms to combat disinformation," Polyanskiy said.
However, the proposed new initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - UN Global Principles for Information Integrity (formerly the Code of Conduct on Digital Platforms) - raises many questions among member states, he said.
"In particular, we note the non-transparent nature of the work on the document, which, even in an interim version, was never presented after three rounds of consultations," Polyanskiy said.
If the United Nations Secretariat plans to release an initiative that will be followed by member states, then an in-depth, truly broad consultation is required, Polyanskiy said.
"Otherwise, you will end up with an inconsistent 'stillborn product,'" Polyanskiy added.