Those Protesting in Georgia Against Bill on Foreign Agents Erupting Barricades in Tbilisi

People protesting against a bill on foreign agents in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, have begun to set up barricades on central Rustaveli Avenue — one of the city's main streets.

Protesters are building barricades out of garbage bins and sun umbrellas about 500 meters (1640 feet) from the Georgian Parliament building.The correspondent reported that sounds of smoke grenades were heard, forcing protesters who were on Rustaveli Avenue to scatter.More than 15 people have been detained by Georgia's law enforcement at a demonstration against a bill on foreign agents in Tbilisi, Georgian broadcaster Mtavari Arxi reported.The Georgian Health Ministry said in a statement that three law enforcement officers have been injured and taken to hospitals during the demonstration.Levan Khabeishvili, the leader of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's opposition party United National Movement, has been detained at a demonstration against a bill on foreign agents in central Tbilisi, Georgian broadcaster Formula News reported.The politician has been reportedly taken to a hospital. Georgian broadcaster Mtavari Arxi reported that Georgia's law enforcement has also detained Aleko Elisashvili, the chairman of the Citizens political party, immediately after his appearance at the demonstration, but he was later released and forced out of the epicenter of the demonstration.Another protest broke out in Tbilisi on Tuesday, with the country's police using pepper spray, water cannons and rubber bullets against demonstrators to force them out of central Rustaveli Avenue. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called on Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri to stop dispersing demonstrators as their action against the bill is peaceful.

