What is USAID Doing in Georgia?
US bilateral relations with Georgia (the country, not to be confused with the American state) seem a bit tarnished, and it’s USAID’s activities in Georgia that are to blame.
The Georgian State Security Service (GSSS) has accused the agency of funding an NGO that trained Georgian youth to organize unrest, the start of which was planned for October-December this year. The US Embassy in Tbilisi stated that the allegations were false. But Georgian authorities were not satisfied with this answer, describing the US response as “astonishing and insulting.” So, is the US spending money in the Caucasus country, and if so, for what purposes? Sputnik investigates.What Happened?On Monday, the GSSS made a statement that three Serbian citizens from the Center for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies (CANVAS), funded by USAID, went to Tbilisi to teach youth and local NGO leaders to organize unrest.According to the Georgian security service, from September 26 to 29, representatives of several local NGOs and civil activists underwent training in a hotel in Tbilisi. These individuals were trained to act, in particular, against the government, the State Security Service, and other agencies. They were also taught the technique of creating pickets and artificial traffic jams.The same day, Georgian Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili asked USAID for clarifications regarding funding in organizing a coup, and cited the incident as “a dark day in the history of American aid to Georgia.”In response, the US Embassy in Tbilis said all the allegations were false and that USAID would continue to support “Georgian organizations who support people to secure the future they determine.”On Tuesday, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, Irakli Kobakhidze, found the US Embassy's official reaction “astounding and insulting to the Georgian public.”USAID Projects in GeorgiaAs the US Embassy noted, USAID has been working in Georgia since 1992 and has already provided more than $1.9 billion in funding. There are more than 39 ongoing projects supported by USAID “with a total value of approximately $373 million, and an annual budget of more than $70 million.” Here are the most significant ones.USAID has been working in almost every sphere in Georgia through the US Embassy in Tbilisi, political scientist and director of the Center for Islamic Studies of the Caucasus, Shota Apkhaidze, told Sputnik."Organizations that influence elections are also financed [by USAID]. When preliminary research is carried out, some kind of exit polls are done in order to subsequently influence the pre-election situation, and then the election results. They [USAID] finance political parties, where monitoring and preparation for elections are carried out. USAID also sponsors various institutions that are related to political processes. USAID has funded approximately 60 major projects recently. This also applies to the media. It is very important to understand that small online media in Georgia are mostly funded directly through USAID. If you go to the page of any such liberal, pro-Western media, you will definitely find that USAID finances them," the political scientist further explained.Poses Real ThreatThe expert highlighted that US actions taken via USAID pose “a real threat to Georgia's sovereignty,” since the situation could develop into a coup d’état.Before this precedent, USAID's activities in Georgia had not raised any questions, Shota Apkhaidze noted. But now the escalation between the West and Georgian authorities is already reaching its peak.
What Happened?
On Monday, the GSSS made a statement that three Serbian citizens from the Center for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies (CANVAS), funded by USAID, went to Tbilisi to teach youth and local NGO leaders to organize unrest.
According to the Georgian security service, from September 26 to 29, representatives of several local NGOs and civil activists underwent training in a hotel in Tbilisi. These individuals were trained to act, in particular, against the government
, the State Security Service, and other agencies. They were also taught the technique of creating pickets and artificial traffic jams.
The same day, Georgian Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili asked USAID for clarifications regarding funding in organizing a coup, and cited the incident as “a dark day in the history of American aid to Georgia.”
In response, the US Embassy in Tbilis
said all the allegations were false and that USAID would continue to support
“Georgian organizations who support people to secure the future they determine.”
“Allegations made publicly today against one of our assistance projects are false and fundamentally mischaracterize the goals of our assistance to Georgia. USAID has been supporting the Georgian people since 1992. As always, our assistance is transparent, and we welcome any opportunities to discuss any concerns the government may have,” the official statement said.
On Tuesday, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, Irakli Kobakhidze, found the US Embassy's official reaction “astounding and insulting to the Georgian public.”
“Instead of seeing dissociation from those processes that are directly related to the preparation of the revolution, we saw a completely different statement, which is alarming,” he said.
USAID Projects in Georgia
As the US Embassy noted, USAID has been working in Georgia since 1992 and has already provided more than $1.9 billion in funding
. There are more than 39 ongoing projects supported by USAID
“with a total value of approximately $373 million
, and an annual budget of more than $70 million.
” Here are the most significant ones.
Media Program.
USAID, through IREX, is implementing the Georgian Media Partnership Program
. The main goal is “to build lasting relationships and cultural ties between Georgian and American media outlets.”
USAID claims it promotes “sustainable quality journalism.”
The 10-year program should also “equip Georgian media professionals with cutting-edge knowledge.”
In 2021, USAID allocated $10 million
to “strengthen the media in Georgia.”
Elections and Political Processes Support
. USAID, via the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS),
is supporting “citizen-centered democratic political processes.”
This program funds elections and political transition, “solidifying the foundation for democratic politics and governance in Georgia.”
In August, USAID started seeking
to bring a senior elections and political processes advisor - a US citizen - to Georgia.
Monitoring Electoral Processes in Minority Regions
. The US agency, through the Public Movement Multi-National Georgia (PMMG)
NGO, is working on “political participation of ethnic minorities”
in elections. The entity funds and supports electoral process in the ethnic minority-populated regions of Samtskhe-Javakheti, Kvemo Kartli, Shida Kartli, Mtskheta-Mtianeti, and Kakheti.
Civil Society Engagement Program
. USAID, through the East-West Management Institute
, which has become connected to CANVAS, is funding “Georgia's civil society sector” and aiming expand “greater citizen participation in democratic processes.”
The program also ensures that “women, youth, persons with disabilities, LGBTQI persons, and ethnic minorities participate meaningfully in all its activities.”
In early 2023, USAID funded $450,000
for a new grant, which aimed “to support local democratic initiatives.”
USAID has been working in almost every sphere in Georgia through the US Embassy in Tbilisi, political scientist and director of the Center for Islamic Studies of the Caucasus, Shota Apkhaidze, told Sputnik.
“USAID spends annually about $200-250 million on various projects that are actually politically biased and aimed at coup condemning. This is a rather aggressive and dangerous process,” he emphasized.
"Organizations that influence elections are also financed [by USAID]. When preliminary research is carried out, some kind of exit polls are done in order to subsequently influence the pre-election situation, and then the election results. They [USAID] finance political parties
, where monitoring and preparation for elections are carried out. USAID also sponsors various institutions that are related to political processes. USAID has funded approximately 60 major projects recently. This also applies to the media. It is very important to understand that small online media in Georgia are mostly funded directly through USAID. If you go to the page of any such liberal, pro-Western media, you will definitely find that USAID finances them," the political scientist further explained.
Poses Real Threat
The expert highlighted that US actions taken via USAID pose “a real threat to Georgia's sovereignty,” since the situation could develop into a coup d’état.
“This is already a gross violation of sovereignty. The country and the citizens are in danger. USAID and similar organizations, including the Western diplomatic corps, would likely support any efforts to condemn a coup. If the state does not react to this, then a coup d'état will occur. And those people who do not agree with pro-Western policies will actually be victims, as it was under Saakashvili’s regime. But it would be in even more serious forms,” he added.
Before this precedent, USAID's activities in Georgia had not raised any questions, Shota Apkhaidze noted. But now the escalation between the West and Georgian authorities is already reaching its peak.
“The situation will have a very negative impact on relations between Tbilisi and Washington, and they will only get worse in the future. Because the US does not want to leave Georgia. They cooperate with the destructive opposition that the US have been creating and funding over a long time. Accordingly, it is considered as an alternative power. Washington is going to fight to the end, so as not to lose Georgia,” the expert summed up.