https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/what-is-usaid-doing-in-georgia-1113891522.html

What is USAID Doing in Georgia?

What is USAID Doing in Georgia?

US bilateral relations with Georgia (the country, not to be confused with the American state) seem a bit tarnished, and it’s USAID’s activities in Georgia that are to blame.

2023-10-03T17:31+0000

2023-10-03T17:31+0000

2023-10-03T17:31+0000

georgia

us embassy

usaid

washington

us

coup

unrest

revolution

color revolution

us agency for international development (usaid)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082753174_0:91:3000:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_ee18eeda4038dca15699a16f88c4733d.jpg

The Georgian State Security Service (GSSS) has accused the agency of funding an NGO that trained Georgian youth to organize unrest, the start of which was planned for October-December this year. The US Embassy in Tbilisi stated that the allegations were false. But Georgian authorities were not satisfied with this answer, describing the US response as “astonishing and insulting.” So, is the US spending money in the Caucasus country, and if so, for what purposes? Sputnik investigates.What Happened?On Monday, the GSSS made a statement that three Serbian citizens from the Center for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies (CANVAS), funded by USAID, went to Tbilisi to teach youth and local NGO leaders to organize unrest.According to the Georgian security service, from September 26 to 29, representatives of several local NGOs and civil activists underwent training in a hotel in Tbilisi. These individuals were trained to act, in particular, against the government, the State Security Service, and other agencies. They were also taught the technique of creating pickets and artificial traffic jams.The same day, Georgian Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili asked USAID for clarifications regarding funding in organizing a coup, and cited the incident as “a dark day in the history of American aid to Georgia.”In response, the US Embassy in Tbilis said all the allegations were false and that USAID would continue to support “Georgian organizations who support people to secure the future they determine.”On Tuesday, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, Irakli Kobakhidze, found the US Embassy's official reaction “astounding and insulting to the Georgian public.”USAID Projects in GeorgiaAs the US Embassy noted, USAID has been working in Georgia since 1992 and has already provided more than $1.9 billion in funding. There are more than 39 ongoing projects supported by USAID “with a total value of approximately $373 million, and an annual budget of more than $70 million.” Here are the most significant ones.USAID has been working in almost every sphere in Georgia through the US Embassy in Tbilisi, political scientist and director of the Center for Islamic Studies of the Caucasus, Shota Apkhaidze, told Sputnik."Organizations that influence elections are also financed [by USAID]. When preliminary research is carried out, some kind of exit polls are done in order to subsequently influence the pre-election situation, and then the election results. They [USAID] finance political parties, where monitoring and preparation for elections are carried out. USAID also sponsors various institutions that are related to political processes. USAID has funded approximately 60 major projects recently. This also applies to the media. It is very important to understand that small online media in Georgia are mostly funded directly through USAID. If you go to the page of any such liberal, pro-Western media, you will definitely find that USAID finances them," the political scientist further explained.Poses Real ThreatThe expert highlighted that US actions taken via USAID pose “a real threat to Georgia's sovereignty,” since the situation could develop into a coup d’état.Before this precedent, USAID's activities in Georgia had not raised any questions, Shota Apkhaidze noted. But now the escalation between the West and Georgian authorities is already reaching its peak.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/georgia-awaits-usaids-explanations-on-funds-for-training-in-organizing-unrest-1113854648.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/cia-staged-color-revolutions-hacker-attacks-around-globe--chinese-cybersecurity-center-1110083713.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/turkish-interior-minister-accuses-us-of-meddling-in-presidential-election-1110233766.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/armenias-pashinyan-sold-out-nagorno-karabakh-to-us-interests-1113767192.html

georgia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

us-georgia relations, us-georgia, us meddling, american meddling, organize unrest, unrest in georgia, coup in georgia, georgia-european relations, usaid, american aid, overthrow government, american aid, us organizes coup, us destabilizes world, us involvement, color revolution, color coup, georgia coup, coup in georgia, color revolution in georgia