https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/tucker-carlson-interviews-russian-philosopher-aleksandr-dugin-1118184471.html
Tucker Carlson Interviews Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin
Tucker Carlson Interviews Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin
Sputnik International
US journalist Tucker Carlson released an interview with Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, whose daughter was murdered by Ukrainian special services.
2024-04-30T00:11+0000
2024-04-30T00:11+0000
2024-04-30T00:11+0000
russia
russia
moscow
tucker carlson
alexander dugin
daria dugina
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118184316_0:31:1281:751_1920x0_80_0_0_39cd252da80e64a218ff064839ab4e75.jpg
"Aleksandr Dugin is the most famous political philosopher in Russia. His ideas are considered so dangerous, the Ukrainian government murdered his daughter and Amazon won’t sell his books. We talked to him in Moscow," Carlson said via X on Monday. In August 2022, Daria Dugina was killed in a car bombing attack, which the CIA reportedly linked to the Ukrainian government.Dugin himself is a scholar known for his work in sociology and political philosophy. Commentators have speculated about Dugin’s influence on the Russian government, although he has no official ties to the Kremlin. Carlson and Dugin discussed topics including the nature of liberalism and shifting attitudes toward Russia over time. In February, Carlson also interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, during which the pair discussed Russian history and the situation in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/one-year-since-daria-duginas-assassination-by-ukrainian-terrorists-1112741129.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118184316_119:0:1160:781_1920x0_80_0_0_e869363b06882e28972e0a574b2d0121.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tucker carlson, russian philosopher aleksandr dugin, dugin interview, who is aleksandr dugin, tucker carlson in moscow
tucker carlson, russian philosopher aleksandr dugin, dugin interview, who is aleksandr dugin, tucker carlson in moscow
Tucker Carlson Interviews Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US journalist Tucker Carlson released an interview with Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, whose daughter was murdered by Ukrainian special services.
"Aleksandr Dugin is the most famous political philosopher in Russia. His ideas are considered so dangerous, the Ukrainian government murdered his daughter and Amazon won’t sell his books. We talked to him in Moscow," Carlson said via X on Monday.
In August 2022, Daria Dugina was killed in a car bombing attack
, which the CIA reportedly linked to the Ukrainian government.
20 August 2023, 14:44 GMT
Dugin himself is a scholar known for his work in sociology and political philosophy. Commentators have speculated about Dugin’s influence on the Russian government, although he has no official ties to the Kremlin.
Carlson and Dugin discussed topics including the nature of liberalism and shifting attitudes toward Russia over time.
In February, Carlson also interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, during which the pair discussed Russian history and the situation in Ukraine.