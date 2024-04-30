International
Tucker Carlson Interviews Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin
Tucker Carlson Interviews Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin
Sputnik International
US journalist Tucker Carlson released an interview with Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, whose daughter was murdered by Ukrainian special services.
"Aleksandr Dugin is the most famous political philosopher in Russia. His ideas are considered so dangerous, the Ukrainian government murdered his daughter and Amazon won’t sell his books. We talked to him in Moscow," Carlson said via X on Monday. In August 2022, Daria Dugina was killed in a car bombing attack, which the CIA reportedly linked to the Ukrainian government.Dugin himself is a scholar known for his work in sociology and political philosophy. Commentators have speculated about Dugin’s influence on the Russian government, although he has no official ties to the Kremlin. Carlson and Dugin discussed topics including the nature of liberalism and shifting attitudes toward Russia over time. In February, Carlson also interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, during which the pair discussed Russian history and the situation in Ukraine.
Tucker Carlson Interviews Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin

00:11 GMT 30.04.2024
© PhotoA shot from Alexandr Dugin's interview with Tucker Carlson.
A shot from Alexandr Dugin's interview with Tucker Carlson. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2024
© Photo
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US journalist Tucker Carlson released an interview with Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, whose daughter was murdered by Ukrainian special services.
"Aleksandr Dugin is the most famous political philosopher in Russia. His ideas are considered so dangerous, the Ukrainian government murdered his daughter and Amazon won’t sell his books. We talked to him in Moscow," Carlson said via X on Monday.
In August 2022, Daria Dugina was killed in a car bombing attack, which the CIA reportedly linked to the Ukrainian government.
The leader of the International Eurasian Movement, political scientist Alexander Dugin is seen during the farewell ceremony to his daughter, journalist and political scientist Daria Dugina at the Ostankino television center, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2023
Russia
One Year Since Daria Dugina's Assassination by Ukrainian Terrorists
20 August 2023, 14:44 GMT
Dugin himself is a scholar known for his work in sociology and political philosophy. Commentators have speculated about Dugin’s influence on the Russian government, although he has no official ties to the Kremlin.
Carlson and Dugin discussed topics including the nature of liberalism and shifting attitudes toward Russia over time.
In February, Carlson also interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, during which the pair discussed Russian history and the situation in Ukraine.
