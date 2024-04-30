https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/tucker-carlson-interviews-russian-philosopher-aleksandr-dugin-1118184471.html

Tucker Carlson Interviews Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin

US journalist Tucker Carlson released an interview with Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, whose daughter was murdered by Ukrainian special services.

"Aleksandr Dugin is the most famous political philosopher in Russia. His ideas are considered so dangerous, the Ukrainian government murdered his daughter and Amazon won’t sell his books. We talked to him in Moscow," Carlson said via X on Monday. In August 2022, Daria Dugina was killed in a car bombing attack, which the CIA reportedly linked to the Ukrainian government.Dugin himself is a scholar known for his work in sociology and political philosophy. Commentators have speculated about Dugin’s influence on the Russian government, although he has no official ties to the Kremlin. Carlson and Dugin discussed topics including the nature of liberalism and shifting attitudes toward Russia over time. In February, Carlson also interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, during which the pair discussed Russian history and the situation in Ukraine.

