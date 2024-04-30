https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/ukraines-total-military-casualties-in-dpr-reaches-up-to-685-in-past-day---mod-1118192291.html

Ukraine's Total Military Casualties in DPR Reaches Up to 685 in Past Day - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 685 military casualties in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours as a result of operations by the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Enemy losses [as a result of clashes with the southern grouping of the Russian armed forces] amounted to up to 440 military personnel, two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, two cars, a US-made M198 howitzer, a D-30 howitzer and an electronic reconnaissance station," the ministry said in a statement. The central grouping of the Russian forces has repelled nine counterattacks by Ukrainian troops near DPR settlements, while Kiev has lost up to 145 soldiers. The eastern grouping has improved its positions, while Kiev has lost up to 100 soldiers, the statement read.

