China Geared to Tip Naval Scales as New Super Carrier Hits Sea Trials

China’s next-generation aircraft carrier, the Fujian, has started maiden sea trials. The first entirely home-designed and built aircraft carrier - the country's third - left its berth at Jiangnan Shipyard on May 1.

China’s much-talked about next-generation warship, the Fujian, has started maiden sea trials. The first entirely Chinese-designed and built aircraft carrier — the country's third — left its berth at Jiangnan Shipyard on May 1.The other two such warships of the People's Republic of China are the Shandong, built domestically and commissioned in 2019, and the Liaoning — a Soviet Kuznetsov-class carrier purchased from Ukraine after the break-up of the Soviet Union.The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) said the Fujian’s sea trials would assess the “reliability and stability of the carrier’s propulsion and electric power systems.” It added that the carrier was among “the most important military hardware” being developed by the country.China boasts the largest navy in the world by number of ships. However, the US Navy (USN) ‘leads the pack’ when it comes to carriers, with 11 fleet aircraft carriers and nine aircraft-carrying amphibious assault ships. However, military analysts speculate that China is gearing up to close that gap.Here is what we know about China's next-generation warship:According to media reports, the Fujian can carry an estimated 60 aircraft, including 40 fighters, such as the J-15, anti-submarine helicopters and airborne early warning and control aircraft. Could China's Fujian Warship Challenge US Carriers?All eyes are now on the Fujian regarding how it may stack up against up against the USN's newest carrier, USS Gerald R Ford.Although the US warship is linger at 333 meters, boasts greater displacement at 100,000 tons and is nuclear-powered as compared to the conventional-powered Fujian, there are several aspects where the Chinese vessel claims to have the edge.The new Chinese aircraft carrier’s greater combat range is expected to provide the PLAN with “blue-water” capabilities for longer-range maritime area control.This new capability would come at a time of heightened tensions in the South China Sea, as Beijing is faced with increasing saber-rattling by the US under the pretext of the "China threat" narrative.As part of the US-led militarization program targeting the region, Washington has been strengthening its Asia-Pacific deployments, relying on allies including Japan, Australia and the Philippines.Washington’s bid to boost its Asia-Pacific clout has repeatedly been condemned by Beijing, which perceives it as US “meddling” in the region.

