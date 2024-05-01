China Geared to Tip Naval Scales as New Super Carrier Hits Sea Trials
Images of China's most advanced aircraft carrier yet, the Fujian, were first shown to the public in June 2022. The first to be both designed and built domestically, Fujian is the country’s third such warship. The other two are the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, and the Liaoning.
China’s much-talked about next-generation warship, the Fujian, has started maiden sea trials.
The first entirely Chinese-designed and built aircraft carrier — the country's third — left its berth at Jiangnan Shipyard on May 1.
The other two such warships of the People's Republic of China are the Shandong, built domestically and commissioned in 2019, and the Liaoning — a Soviet Kuznetsov-class carrier purchased from Ukraine after the break-up of the Soviet Union.
The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) said the Fujian’s sea trials would assess the “reliability and stability of the carrier’s propulsion and electric power systems.” It added that the carrier was among “the most important military hardware” being developed by the country.
China boasts the largest navy in the world by number of ships. However, the US Navy (USN) ‘leads the pack’ when it comes to carriers, with 11 fleet aircraft carriers and nine aircraft-carrying amphibious assault ships. However, military analysts speculate that China is gearing up to close that gap.
The carrier is fully domestically developed and constructed.
Its displacement is over 80,000 metric tons, with a length of approximately 316 meters and hull beam at waterline level of around 39 meters.
The carrier can accommodate 2,000 ship crew and 1,000 aircrew.
It has a flat, straight flight deck equipped with a key feature – electromagnetic catapults and arresting devices.
Its launch and recovery system is called CATOBAR (Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery).
It has three catapult lanes with blast shields to launch aircraft from the flight deck
The Fujian's propulsion is believed to be based on conventional steam turbines with diesel generators.
Its estimated cruising speed is 30–31 knots (56 km/h).
According to media reports, the Fujian can carry an estimated 60 aircraft, including 40 fighters, such as the J-15, anti-submarine helicopters and airborne early warning and control aircraft.
Could China's Fujian Warship Challenge US Carriers?
All eyes are now on the Fujian regarding how it may stack up against up against the USN's newest carrier, USS Gerald R Ford.
Although the US warship is linger at 333 meters, boasts greater displacement at 100,000 tons and is nuclear-powered as compared to the conventional-powered Fujian, there are several aspects where the Chinese vessel claims to have the edge.
The Fujian’s key feature – its three electromagnetic catapults and arresting devices — is on a par with the Ford’s. But the Fujian is described as having direct current EM catapults, reportedly more energy efficient and easier to integrate with energy storage devices than the US warship’s four alternating-current catapults.
The Chinese vessel may have three integrated separate switches for the catapults, unlike the US carrier. The USS Gerald R Ford cannot disconnect the power supply to just one catapult, meaning all launch operations must be stopped if repairs are needed.
Unlike the Ford, with its two Bechtel A1B nuclear reactors, the Fujian is believed to use an integrated electric propulsion supported by steam generators. This is thought to provide highly versatile power distribution and reduces the ship's overall energy consumption.
The Fujian’s multifunctional integrated electronic mast is reportedly ahead of the Ford’s traditional configuration; the radar systems of the Chinese warship are more compact and subsumed, with reduced mutual interference between sensors.
The Minimalist design of the Fujian's mast, made of grey composite material on the ‘island’ command center masks antennas and sensors.
The Fujian could have a more powerful radar than the Ford if the performance of its gallium nitride-equipped air search sensors lives up to expectations.
Two aircraft elevators on the starboard side of the Chinese ship, as opposed to the Ford’s three, offer more available deck space.
The new Chinese aircraft carrier’s greater combat range is expected to provide the PLAN with “blue-water” capabilities for longer-range maritime area control.
This new capability would come at a time of heightened tensions in the South China Sea, as Beijing is faced with increasing saber-rattling by the US under the pretext of the "China threat" narrative.
As part of the US-led militarization program targeting the region, Washington has been strengthening its Asia-Pacific deployments, relying on allies including Japan, Australia and the Philippines.
Washington’s bid to boost its Asia-Pacific clout has repeatedly been condemned by Beijing, which perceives it as US “meddling” in the region.