Washington's rhetoric about respecting the One-China principle that negates Taiwanese independence is frequently undermined by anti-China sentiments voiced by the US political establishment, multi-billion dollar aid packages for Taiwan and military efforts destabilizing security in the region.

The US is building military bases near China to squeeze its naval capabilities out of the Pacific if a regional conflict were to break out, the New York Times (NYT) has reported, citing anonymous Chinese military strategists.The existing US-Philippines military agreements play a particular role in the plan. The Pentagon, having gained access to multiple airfields and naval bases in the Philippines, now has less need “for aircraft carriers that could be targeted by China’s long-range missiles and submarines in a time of war.”The US Navy has also deployed a new Marine Corps regiment on Okinawa, which is “designed to fight from small islands and destroy ships at sea."The Biden administration’s military initiative has faced criticism, with some arguing that the country should rather retain its major capabilities for domestic needs.Likewise, critics argue that transferring such major forces hinders the country’s manufacturing as the US “is not producing new ships and weapons systems quickly enough to deter China, which is rapidly growing its military.”Commenting on the US-China balance of forces, the incoming commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command noted that US lags behind China when it comes to military production.

