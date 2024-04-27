International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/us-encircling-china-with-military-bases-to-cut-off-ocean-access-in-conflict-scenario---reports-1118142625.html
US Encircling China With Military Bases to Cut Off Ocean Access in Conflict Scenario - Reports
US Encircling China With Military Bases to Cut Off Ocean Access in Conflict Scenario - Reports
Sputnik International
Washington's rhetoric about respecting the One-China principle that negates Taiwanese independence is frequently undermined by anti-China sentiments voiced by the US political establishment, multi-billion dollar aid packages for Taiwan and military efforts destabilizing security in the region.
2024-04-27T12:30+0000
2024-04-27T12:30+0000
military
joe biden
joseph wu
us
china
taiwan
philippines
pentagon
us navy
marine corps
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117427026_0:188:3073:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_40d29ff27e03084556f8fefbd0ae7403.jpg
The US is building military bases near China to squeeze its naval capabilities out of the Pacific if a regional conflict were to break out, the New York Times (NYT) has reported, citing anonymous Chinese military strategists.The existing US-Philippines military agreements play a particular role in the plan. The Pentagon, having gained access to multiple airfields and naval bases in the Philippines, now has less need “for aircraft carriers that could be targeted by China’s long-range missiles and submarines in a time of war.”The US Navy has also deployed a new Marine Corps regiment on Okinawa, which is “designed to fight from small islands and destroy ships at sea."The Biden administration’s military initiative has faced criticism, with some arguing that the country should rather retain its major capabilities for domestic needs.Likewise, critics argue that transferring such major forces hinders the country’s manufacturing as the US “is not producing new ships and weapons systems quickly enough to deter China, which is rapidly growing its military.”Commenting on the US-China balance of forces, the incoming commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command noted that US lags behind China when it comes to military production.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/southeast-asia-on-course-for-ukraine-style-crisis-amid-us-militarization-of-philippines-1118061126.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/expansive-us-philippines-war-games-slammed-by-china-as-tension-stoking--muscle-flexing-1118052253.html
china
taiwan
philippines
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117427026_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8826943d48008e979cfea936610ce2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china us military standoff, china us military tensions, conflict in asia pacific, is us attacking china, tensions in south china sea, us philippines military ties
china us military standoff, china us military tensions, conflict in asia pacific, is us attacking china, tensions in south china sea, us philippines military ties

US Encircling China With Military Bases to Cut Off Ocean Access in Conflict Scenario - Reports

12:30 GMT 27.04.2024
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaPhilippine Coast Guard members wave small flags of the Philippines, U.S. and Japan during welcoming ceremonies at the pier in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, June 1, 2023
Philippine Coast Guard members wave small flags of the Philippines, U.S. and Japan during welcoming ceremonies at the pier in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, June 1, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
Subscribe
Washington's rhetoric about respecting the One-China principle that negates Taiwanese independence is frequently undermined by anti-China sentiments voiced by the US political establishment, multi-billion dollar aid packages for Taiwan and military efforts destabilizing security in the region.
The US is building military bases near China to squeeze its naval capabilities out of the Pacific if a regional conflict were to break out, the New York Times (NYT) has reported, citing anonymous Chinese military strategists.

“The US efforts are aimed at keeping China’s naval forces behind the ‘first island chain’ — islands close to mainland Asia that run from Okinawa in Japan to Taiwan to the Philippines,” the reports read.

The existing US-Philippines military agreements play a particular role in the plan. The Pentagon, having gained access to multiple airfields and naval bases in the Philippines, now has less need “for aircraft carriers that could be targeted by China’s long-range missiles and submarines in a time of war.”
Philippines exercise director for Balikatan Major General Marvin Licudine (L) and US exercise director for Balikatan Lieutenant General William Jurney (R) unfurl the exercise flag during the opening ceremony of the 'Balikatan' joint military exercise at the military headquarters in Quezon City, suburban Manila on April 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2024
Analysis
Southeast Asia on Course to Ukraine-Style Crisis Amid US Militarization of Philippines
22 April, 17:24 GMT

The report claims that Japan’s armed forces will receive some 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles, with its most advanced models able to attack ships and land targets over 1,150 miles (1,850 km) away.

The US Navy has also deployed a new Marine Corps regiment on Okinawa, which is “designed to fight from small islands and destroy ships at sea."
The Biden administration’s military initiative has faced criticism, with some arguing that the country should rather retain its major capabilities for domestic needs.
Likewise, critics argue that transferring such major forces hinders the country’s manufacturing as the US “is not producing new ships and weapons systems quickly enough to deter China, which is rapidly growing its military.”
A Philippine Huey helicopter prepares to drop off troops while Philippine marines take positions in an assault simulation during the annual US-Philippine joint military exercise on May 15, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2024
Asia
Expansive US-Philippines War Games Slammed by China as Tension-Stoking & Muscle-Flexing
22 April, 12:13 GMT
Commenting on the US-China balance of forces, the incoming commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command noted that US lags behind China when it comes to military production.
“But our trajectory is still not a trajectory that matches our adversary. Our adversaries are building more capability and they’re building more warships — per year — than we are,” Adm. Samuel J. Paparo Jr. told the NYT.

Tensions between the US and China soared in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала