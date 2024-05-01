https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/netanyahu-blinken-holding-private-meeting-in-jerusalem-1118212114.html

Netanyahu, Blinken Holding Private Meeting in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding on Wednesday a private meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem, Netanyahu’s office said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are currently holding a private meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem," the office said in a statement. An extended meeting of Israeli and US delegations will be held later, the office added. Earlier in the day, Blinken held a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv. The meeting comes as the parties expect response from Palestinian movement Hamas on the existing proposal for a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip. The proposal for the hostage deal, presented by Egypt and reportedly drafted by Israel, has two phases: the release of at least 20 hostages over three weeks in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners during the first phase, the length of which could be extended at a rate of one day for every additional hostage, and a 10-week ceasefire, during which Hamas and Israel would agree on a larger hostage swap and extended ceasefire that could last up to a year, media reported. Blinken described the proposal as "extremely generous" while speaking at a World Economic Forum panel in Riyadh on Monday. Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for an offensive in the city of Rafah to which the United States has concerns.

